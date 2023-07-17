Squid Game’s Gong Yoo and Why Her’s Seo Hyun Jin confirmed as main cast for new Netflix series The Trunk

Why Her's Seo Hyun Jin and Squid Game's Gong Yoo will appear in the new Netflix series Trunk, which chronicles the strange marriage story of a man and a woman, how something in a trunk comes up floating on a lake, and how a secret marriage service came to light. It is based on Kim Ryeo Ryeong's novel of the same name. The contract only lasts for one year, the unusual setting of a premium matchmaking service to find a personalized spouse, and the stories of people in different relationships flow out of control.

Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin starrer drama Trunk:

Here Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo come together for the first time. Seo Hyun Jin assumes the role of In Ji, an employee of NM, a firm that helps people find marriages with fixed terms. After four relationships, Inji meets Jeongwon as her fifth marriage accomplice. Gong Yoo plays Jeong Won, a music producer who is consumed by nervousness and dejection because of the aggravation of the past. Unexpectedly, he is the first individual to meet his second spouse, Inji, through the fixed-term spousal assistance applied for by his ex, Seo Yeon, whom he actually misses. Jeongwon and Inji, each with their own skeletons in the closet and agonies get to know one another gradually and become acclimated to one another, yet one day they fall into a hurricane of events because of a puzzling trunk tracked down on the lakeside.

About Seo Hyun Jin:

Seo Hyun Jin, who ensures viewer appraisals with her capacity to process characters that are ideally suited for every show she shows up in, began as a SM idol. Seo Hyun Jin appeared in SM girl group Milk in 2001. She gained popularity with the group that was called second SES at the time of her debut; however, after a year, she stopped participating in her group activities and turned to acting in 2005 due to the withdrawal of her members. She did regular roles in movies, plays, musicals, etc. Through Another Miss Oh, The Beauty Inside, Temperature of Love and her most recent drama, Why Her, she gradually established herself as a queen of romantic comedies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Komparison: Kim Woo Bin's character as Black Knight's 5-8 and Choi Young Do in The Heirs