Squid Game's Gong Yoo announced as Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassador; joins BTS' J-Hope, Jung Ho Yeon and more

Gong Yoo, the powerhouse actor, continues to solidify his presence in multiple fields transcending K-dramas and movies. Now, he has been revealed as the latest brand ambassador for global luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton. With this, he joins this brand's growing roster of Korean spokespeople.

Gong Yoo announced as newest house ambassador for Louis Vuitton

On June 25, Louis Vuitton shared a short clip on their social media handles, announcing the addition of Gong Yoo to their K-celeb brand ambassadors’ list. The short video featured him talking about his acting career while showcasing his charm in the brand’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Regarding his journey in the Korean film and TV industry, Gong Yoo said that ‘it was tough but worthwhile’, delivering insights into how he managed multiple filming schedules in a short duration of time.

Watch Louis Vuitton's announcement video for Gong Yoo:

Gong Yoo joins his Squid Game co-star Jung Ho Yeon and more K-celebs as Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador

As Gong Yoo becomes the brand’s global face as a house ambassador, he joins a long list of many Korean celebs. Among those are his Squid Game co-star Jung Ho Yeon, his industry junior Song Joong Ki, BTS’ J-Hope, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, BamBam, NewJeans’ Hyein, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids’ Felix, and RIIZE.

Meanwhile, this announcement comes less than a week after the Goblin actor attended the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear collection show, designed by Pharrell Williams at Paris Fashion Week.

However, the actor is no stranger to the house, and his relationship with Louis Vuitton dates back to 2017. During that time he fronted commercials for LV Tambour Horizon Watch. Then in 2019, he attended the launch ceremony of the brand’s new boutique.

As he joins the fashion house as a global ambassador, fans look forward to what kind of development his addition will bring.

Who is Gong Yoo?

Gong Ji Cheol, professionally known as Gong Yoo is one of the leading actors in Korean films and TV. He has been in the industry for around two decades now. He received his breakout role in the 2007 TV drama Coffee Prince. It was a wild success, landing Gong Yoo a string of popular works.

The actor is best known for headlining Train to Busan (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016), Squid Game (since 2021), The Silent Sea (2021), and more popular works.

