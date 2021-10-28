Squid Game's Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryong, Kang Daniel, GOT7's BamBam & more to attend 2021 Asia Artist Awards

'Squid Game' actors Kim Joo Ryoung and Heo Sung Tae have joined the lineup for The 2021 Asia Artist Awards, along with artists GOT7’s BamBam, Wonho, Kang Daniel, Kwon Eun Bi, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), and AleXa. The ceremony will be hosted by Super Junior's Leeteuk and Jang Won Young.

Kim Joo Ryoung and Heo Sung Tae have gained attention for their portrayals of the characters Han Mi Nyeo and Deok Su, respectively, in the mega-hit drama 'Squid Game.' BamBam made his solo debut with his first EP 'riBBon' on June 15. Wonho released his second mini-album 'Blue Letter' accompanied by the title track 'BLUE' in September. Kang Daniel is currently hosting Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter', Mnet's first-ever female dance crew survival program, where eight female dance crews that represent South Korea will compete to be the No. 1 team. The dancers will showcase various genres of street dance, including hip hop, waacking, locking, krumping, and breakdancing.

WOODZ aka Cho Seung Yeon released his new mini-album 'ONLY LOVERS LEFT' along with the music video for one of the title tracks - 'WAITING'. Kwon Eun Bi made her solo debut with the mini-album 'OPEN.' AleXa released her album 'ReviveR' which was released in July.

Previously, it was confirmed that Lee Jung Jae, ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Lee Seung Gi, NU’EST‘s Minhyun, Han So Hee, Yoo Ah In, Na In Woo, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, Lim Young Woong and aespa will be attending the ceremony as well. The '2021 Asia Artist Awards' is scheduled for December 2 at the KBS Arena Hall, hosted by Super Junior’s Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. The annual ceremony is organized by Star News and Star Continent and honours both actors and singers across Asia.

