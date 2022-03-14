Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon DISCUSSES possible cameo in Zendaya's Euphoria Season 3

Squid Game cast made it to the Critics Choice Awards 2022 in Los Angeles and continued their winning streak as the series took home the Best Foreign Language series award. Actress Jung Ho Yeon was seen walking the red carpet at the ceremony alongside Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo. During her red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jung Ho Yeon spoke about her love for Zendaya and Euphoria.

After recently spending time on the sets of Zendaya's famed HBO series, the Squid Game star was asked if she would make a cameo in the third season of the show after it was recently renewed. Excitedly responding to the question, Jung Ho Yeon told ET, "I would love to."

Recalling her experience of visiting the set of the popular show, she further added, "I visited the set of Euphoria and it was so nice to see the set because it’s been online. It was weird because I felt so comfortable", via ET.

Euphoria has managed to become one of the biggest shows and not only Jung Ho Yeon but another major star had also maintained that they would love to make a cameo on the show. Yes, we are talking about Zendaya's boyfriend Tom Holland who during the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home spoke about prodding the makers to cast him in a cameo.

Euphoria stars Zendaya alongside Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike and Maude Apatow in lead roles. The show recently wrapped up its second season. As for Jung Ho Yeon, while the second season of Squid Game has been announced, it hasn't yet been confirmed if the actress will appear in any flashback moments in it.

