Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon makes history as the first Korean actress to be featured on ‘TIME 100 Next’

'TIME 100 Next' selects 100 next-generation leaders who are shaping the future in various fields such as business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism. Jung Ho Yeon was named as a 'wonderful person' who selects a newcomer who has gained a syndrome-like popularity in a field.

On September 28th, 'TIME', a leading US weekly news magazine, announced the list of 'TIME 100 Next', an extension of 'TIME 100', the most influential people in the world.

Hwang Dong Jyuk, director of 'Squid Game', commented, "I think Jung Ho Yeon has been showered with fame, expectations, success, and her own desires every day. Director Hwang also said, "There is no doubt that she has the skills and courage to fight countless battles. Jung Ho Yeon was named in the 'Wonderful People' category along with Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney, NBA basketball player Ja Morant, and famous Hollywood actor Simon Ashley.

Jung Ho Yeon began her career as a freelance model in 2010, walking in Seoul Fashion Week shows for two years. In 2013, she competed on the fourth season of ;Korea's Next Top Model’ and placed as a runner-up. She became known for her ‘fiery’ red hair after making her international runway debut during New York Fashion Week. She was a Louis Vuitton exclusive in 2016, and became a global ambassador for the brand in 2021.

She made her television debut in 2021, starring in the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ as Kang Sae Byeok, which brought her worldwide attention and critical acclaim as the show's breakout star. For her role on the show, she won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and earned a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

