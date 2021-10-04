Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon takes crown from THIS star, becomes the most followed Korean actress on Instagram

It is Jung Ho Yeon's world and we are just living in it! The talented actress earned her breakthrough with the massively popular Korean survival series 'Squid Game' and is now ruling over the world of Instagram as well. Jung Ho Yeon is now the most followed Korean actress on Instagram with 13.2 million followers, beating Lee Sung Kyung who stands at 12.9 million followers.

Coming in closely at third place is popular Hallyu star Song Hye Kyo who has over 12 million followers on Instagram. It was reported in Korean media that her followers on the photo-sharing app shot up from 400,000 to 1.4 million over the few days within the launch. Now, close to two weeks after the initial launch on September 17, 2021, the model turned actress has over 13 million followers to date. It is estimated that Jung Ho Yeon is gaining 10,000 followers per half hour.

Meanwhile, The talented star has been confirmed to guest on tvN's famous quiz show 'You Quiz On The Block'. The news was confirmed by her management, Saram Entertainment. However, the exact date for the telecast hasn't been revealed yet. Jung Ho Yeon's appearance on the show is a testament to her increasing popularity and we cannot wait to see what she signs next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

You can check out her Instagram:

