Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo and more arrive at 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet
Director Hwang Dong Hyuk was seen making his way to the night that may soon turn historical.
2022 Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. The cast and crew of ‘Squid Game’ have made their presence known by gracing the red carpet of the awards in style. In attendance are actors Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Oh Young Soo and director Hwang Dong Hyuk who each stand a chance to take a trophy home by the end of the show.
Actor Lee Jung Jae arrived with girlfriend Lim Se Ryung as the two dressed to impress with their fashion and longtime romance. The couple of 7 years has been going strong as one can see with their love on the red carpet.
Jung Ho Yeon was the perfect model-turned-actor at the red carpet as she donned a beautiful sequin dress with a thigh slit. A tiny purse in her fingers and a constant smile on her face, she gave a nod to her roots with a petite flower pin on her head. Keeping her make-up simple and mostly natural, her short bop added to the adorable look.
Actor Oh Young Soo made his debut at the Emmys red carpet in a classic fitted black suit with a printed vest. He completed his look with a bow-tie suitable for the star-studded event.
Park Hae Soo went for a simpler ensemble in a suit and bow-tie look with shining shoes that grabbed all attention.
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon were also the presenters for the evening and one can see their happiness from being at television’s biggest night- the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.