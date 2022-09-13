Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo and more arrive at 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet

2022 Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. The cast and crew of ‘Squid Game’ have made their presence known by gracing the red carpet of the awards in style. In attendance are actors Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, Oh Young Soo and director Hwang Dong Hyuk who each stand a chance to take a trophy home by the end of the show.

Actor Lee Jung Jae arrived with girlfriend Lim Se Ryung as the two dressed to impress with their fashion and longtime romance. The couple of 7 years has been going strong as one can see with their love on the red carpet.