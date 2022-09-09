Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae to be the lead for next Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte’

The actor joins Amandla Steinberg who is set to be the female lead as well as Jodie Turner-Smith who was also previously confirmed for the show. So far, his role as well as the details about it have been kept a secret.

Lee Jung Jae is off to Hollywood for his next! The renowned Star Wars series has roped in the Korean superstar high off of fame for his role in ‘ Squid Game ’ for its upcoming show ‘The Acolyte’. This will be Lee Jung Jae’s first major TV role in the west, a testament to his global fame that has been so far underappreciated.

‘The Acolyte’ is set to be a mystery-thriller based on growing Dark Side powers of the High Republic era of Star Wars. Full of secrets and exciting revelations, it was previously revealed that ‘acolyte’ is a rank in the Sith Order for people with Force-sensitivities who learn from Sith Lords.

While it is unknown as to when the project will start filming and the airing date for ‘The Acolyte’, one can definitely expect to see some action from the man himself who recently made his directorial debut for a film ‘Hunt’, in which he starred alongside longtime best friend Jung Woo Sung. ‘The Acolyte’ will be his first foreign project after signing with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as an actor, producer and director.

Lee Jung Jae has also been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series award at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. He is set to attend the event with ‘Squid Game’ co-star Jung Ho Yeon who also received a nod for her role as Kang Sae Byeok in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category.

