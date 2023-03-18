St. Patrick's Day: Selena Gomez celebrates Irish holiday with hint of olive green nail paint; see photo

Gomez, who never forgets to take her shine by simply being herself, knows her way to inspire fans and audiences around her. Her 90s chic fashion to taking her dress-up game to another level whenever she made an appearance has always been adored and followed by fans.

From her Wizards of Waverly Place tights and tees to her latest loops and jeans, she's made headlines. Considering on the eve of St. Patrick's Day, Selena didn't hold herself back to give fans another reason to tune into the festive mode.

As the singer and founder of rare beauty cosmetics Selena Gomez has made a thing that it's not mandatory to be all green from head-to-toe or purchase hues of green to flaunt the celebration of St. Patrick's Day. Well, you could rather just do what Gomez did to devolve into the festive mode with a manicure.

While some people would opt for shamrocks and shimmering glitter on their nails, Gomez consulted nail artist Tom Bachik for a more subdued green manicure.On Instagram, he shared a photo of his creation with the comment, "Green Queen, @selenagomez." Happy St. Patrick’s Day!" Selena Gomez chose a stunning shade of olive green instead of the typical shade of salad greens.

This is how Tom Bachik described the subtle shade that he used.

According to Bachik, the shaded polish is CND Shellac Gel Polish in Olive Grove and not a normal gel polish, which he personally doesn't recommend. He also went on to specify that Olive Grove is a variation of Vinylux Long Wear Polish by CND.

Which now gets to the fan about what exactly Gomez is going to flaunt with her gesturery hand movement, and if you notice the olive green nail paint, here is how you would know what exact hue of olive green she has it on.

