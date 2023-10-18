'Standards are really high': SEVENTEEN's Woozi reveals tough process of song selection at HYBE

Recently while going live on Weverse, SEVENTEEN's Woozi was seen having a chit-chat session with the fans. During one instance, Woozi started explaining how the songs he creates have gone through a rigorous process in order to make it to the final version of the album. SEVENTEEN will be making their comeback by releasing another album called SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN which will arrive on October 23.

SEVENTEEN's Woozi went live on Weverse

Woozi who has been credited on the upcoming songs from SEVENTEEN's new mini album, shared a glimpse into his song-making process. All through the years, SEVENTEEN has only brought out a better concept and music compared to its previous release. They never disappoint their fans with new music.

Woozi is one of the talented artists in the group known for being an amazing singer, dancer, and visual in the K-pop group. He has been making music for the group even before its debut. Recently, he shared about how one of his tracks decided to be named as a title track.

Woozi revealed that through years of experience, he has developed a standard of his own from which the song has to pass through, and mind you his standards are very high. The song then goes to the employees at Pledis and HYBE, where it has to secure about 80-90% in the majority for it to be a title song.

When it passes Woozi's high standards and accumulates majority votes from people at Pledis and HYBE, it is then sent to the rest of the SEVENTEEN members which is again a huge hurdle to surpass. Just like Woozi, the standards of other SEVENTEEN members are so high and the song has to meet those expectations, too. Once that is clear, the song is then called a title track.

SEVENTEEN's SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN will be releasing a new album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, on October 23. The tracks on the new album especially its title track God Of Music must have gone through this rigorous process in order to be named one. This will be the K-pop group's eleventh mini album and has eleven tracks.

The other tracks on the new album are named SOS (Prod. Marshmello), Diamond Days, Back 2 Back, Monster, Yawn, Headliner, and God Of Music (Inst.).

