Standing Next To You: BTS' Jungkook clinches third consecutive Top 5 Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook's latest release, Standing Next To You, earned a remarkable place at number 5 on the industry's most respected music chart, the Billboard Hot 100, as disclosed by Billboard on November 13.

Adding to his previous triumphs with solo releases, Jungkook has solidified his position as a chart-topping artist. His track Seven feat. Latto secured the coveted number 1 spot, while 3D feat. Jack Harlow reached an impressive peak at number 5. This accomplishment further cements Jungkook's lasting impact on the music industry.

In a groundbreaking feat, Jungkook has set a new record, establishing himself as the K-pop solo artist with the highest number of songs entering the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. Surpassing the previous tie with PSY, who had two songs in the top 10, Jungkook's latest success underscores his significant influence and growing prominence in the global music landscape.

Standing Next To You by Jungkook secures the top position on the Billboard Global 200 chart

Standing Next to You, the title track of Jungkook’s solo debut album GOLDEN has also claimed the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. songs charts. This marks the third instance of a BTS member achieving a solo leadership position on each survey, with Jungkook previously accomplishing this with 3D featuring Jack Harlow and Seven featuring Latto.

Jungkook’s Standing Next to You debuts at the pinnacle of the Billboard Global 200, amassing 81.6 million streams and 121,000 sales worldwide from November 3 to November 9, immediately after its release on November 3. Notably, the song's versatility is showcased with the arrival of seven remixes on November 6, including versions such as Future Funk, Holiday, Latin Trap, PBR&B, and Slow Jam remixes, as well as a Band Version and an instrumental version, in addition to the original.

