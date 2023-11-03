Standing Next to You: BTS' Jungkook stuns with flamboyant presence in MV; WATCH

BTS' Jungkook released his first album as a soloist titled GOLDEN. The much-awaited album finally dropped and the music video of the title track Standing Next to You has already garnered millions of views. His previous releases from the album, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow broke several records and dominated multiple charts. Here is a look at his lead track from the album.

BTS's Jungkook flaunts his style and performance in Standing Next to You MV

BTS member Jungkook showed off his amazing vocals and dancing skills one more time with his music video for Standing Next to YOu, the title track of his latest album GOLDEN. Not only does he flaunt his talents, he also opts for a sleek look in formal clothes and his stunning visuals and expressions are breathtaking. The idol doesn't miss a beat as he grooves to the retro-inspired track.

Standing Next to You is a love song that talks about wanting to be with your partner for a long long time. The lyrics say that they want to stand with their lover through thick and this even if others might not understand it or support it. The fabulous dance lineup includes Ian Eastwood, Brian Puspos, Jake Kodish, Vinh Nguyen, Nick Joseph, and Devin Pornel.

More about Jungkook's first solo album GOLDEN

GOLDEN was released on November 3. The album consists of 11 tracks in total. The all-English album includes many collaborations with multiple global artists. The first track which was released in September, 3D features Jack Harlow. Another pre-release track, Seven features the American rapper Latto. Additionally, the second track Close To You features DJ trio, Major Lazer. Moreover, track number 6 titled Please Don’t Change features DJ Snake. Track number 5 titled Yes or No features the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in the writing credits. Moreover, Shawn Mendes has also been a part of writing the track 7, Hate You.

Jungkook will be holding his first solo concert in South Korea on November 20.

