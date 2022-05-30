Standom Premier League: BTS and BLACKPINK qualify for the Finals!

Pinkvilla Rooms presents Standom Premier League, has reached its final stage now and we are happy to announce that our favorites BTS and BLACKPINK have reached to the final rounds and will now be competing for the ultimate prize to be the winners of the SPL 2022. Join us live here on 28, 29 and 30 May 2022 at 12 o'clock and lead your bias to victory!

SPL Points Criteria:

1. For every like = 5 Points

2. For every comment = 10 points



Rules:

1. Sign up/Login here (https://www.pinkvilla.com/rooms/k-pop).

2. Support your favorite team by engaging with their respective posts, while making sure it has maximum likes, comments and shares to make your team win.

3. Follow Pinkvilla Rooms and HallyuTalk on all social media handles.



Winners:

1. Everyday, the user with the most engaging/interesting comments will be declared as the 'Stan of the Day' and will be entitled for an exciting voucher.

2. At the end of the tournament, 5 lucky users stand a chance to win grand prizes.