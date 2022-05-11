Standom Premier League: Lead your bias to victory in an intense Stan face-off!

Are you a K-Pop stan? Would you like to lead your K-Pop bias to victory? Well, if the answer is 'Yes' then we've got just the perfect opportunity for you! This summer, witness your favorite K-pop bands square off against each other as Pinkvilla Room proudly presents the first ever, 'The Standom Premier League'. Participate, lead your bias to victory and win exciting prizes in return!

Read the details below:



Tournament Format:

1. 8 K-Pop bands will compete against each other based on the most prominent factors with daily face-offs between two teams.

2. On a given day, the team with more number of likes and comments on its post will be declared as the winner of that particular face-off.

3. After the league stage, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams from the playoffs will then compete for the ultimate title and the winner will be crowned as SPL Champions.



Participating Teams:

1. BTS

2. SEVENTEEN

3. EXO

4. NCT

5. Red Velvet

6. MAMAMOO

7. TWICE

8. BLACKPINK

SPL Points Criteria:

1. For every like = 5 Points

2. For every comment = 10 points



Rules:

1. Sign up/Login here (https://www.pinkvilla.com/rooms/k-pop).

2. Support your favorite team by engaging with their respective posts, while making sure it has maximum likes, comments and shares to make your team win.

3. Follow Pinkvilla Rooms and HallyuTalk on all social media handles.



Winners:

1. Everyday, the user with the most engaging/interesting comments will be declared as the 'Stan of the Day' and will be entitled for an exciting voucher.

2. At the end of the tournament, 5 lucky users stand a chance to win grand prizes.



Best wishes to all the teams and for the record, Let the Stan Wars Begin!