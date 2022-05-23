Standom Premier League: THESE 4 teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals of SPL 2022

SPL Qualifier 1 will be played between BTS and TWICE on 23rd of May, 2022 at Pinkvilla Rooms followed by another epic clash between the other two qualifying teams, BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO. The topic of discussion would be ‘Which team has the best humour and group chemistry?’.

Join us live every day on Pinkvilla Rooms website and vote for your favourite teams by engaging with their respective posts and lead your bias to victory!



SPL Points Criteria:

1. For every like = 5 Points

2. For every comment = 10 points

Rules:

1. Sign up/Login here (https://www.pinkvilla.com/rooms/k-pop).

2. Support your favorite team by engaging with their respective posts, while making sure it has maximum likes, comments and shares to make your team win.

3. Follow Pinkvilla Rooms and HallyuTalk on all social media handles.

Winners:

1. Everyday, the user with the most engaging/interesting comments will be declared as the 'Stan of the Day' and will be entitled for an exciting voucher.

2. At the end of the tournament, 5 lucky users stand a chance to win grand prizes.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.