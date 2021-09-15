Star Vs Food 2 Ep 2 Review: Anil Kapoor in his jhakaas mode packs an inviting meal for Farah, Arbaaz, Maheep

Show Name: Star Vs Food Season 2

It is often believed that the food one makes is reflective of one's personality. Going by it, when the 'jhakaas' superstar of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor stepped inside a professional kitchen with Chef Ganesh at a restaurant in Mumbai, the food and the conversations, both had to be just like him - Packed with a powerful punch and absolutely enjoyable. In the second episode of Star Vs Food, Anil Kapoor does something that he has apparently not done in 26 years of his married life with Sunita Kapoor, which is stepping into the kitchen to cook a meal.

From the time he joins Chef Ganesh in a Kaali Peeli taxi to the moment he time he meets his special guests Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Maheep Kapoor, Anil is completely in his element- full of energy and jhakaas swagger. As the dishing up begins, we see him recalling his late mum and how she was in the kitchen. He channels those emotions to cook Slow Roast Lamb Sliders and Gnocchi Pasta for his guests. As he goes along, we see him goofing up in several steps while making a dish but Anil Kapoor soon makes up for it with his swag. The most endearing thing to notice is how the Mr India actor keeps hyping himself up while facing the cooking challenges thrown at him by the Chef. At one moment, he even asks the Chef, 'Rulayega Kya?'

Dropping hints about his daughter Rhea Kapoor's cooking skills, his own cheat days, fitness and diet, Anil also shares secrets about his favourite dishes and even reveals how 'Jhakaas' began being associated with him everywhere he goes. Barring a few avoidable kitchen mishaps, the dishes plated up by Anil earn Chef's approval and the episode turns out quite a mouthful. Once Maheep, Farah and Arbaaz join Anil, we get to hear them drop some anecdotes about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other industry folks while savouring every bit of dishes made by Anil Kapoor. Maheep ends up spilling some family tea about Anil and Sunita and it lends an emotional feel to the fun and light episode.

Was Chef Anil Kapoor able to save the day? Well, that's for you to discover on the second episode of Star Vs Food!

