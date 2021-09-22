Star Vs Food 2 Ep 3 Review: Ananya Panday's struggling kitchen rendezvous for parents ends on a sweet note

Imagine walking into one of those gorgeous French patisseries, dreaming to relish a decadent dessert, but being in for a surprise that you're the chef. Well, sounds like a rude shock? For, Ananya Panday, it turned out to be just that but with a sweet ending in a new episode of Discovery+ show Star Vs Food Season 2. The Khaali Peeli star was set to bake with Chef Fenny Fernandes for a high tea date with Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, and friend Rohan Shrestha in the episode. And, well it was quite a hard day at work for the Gen-Z star Ananya Panday.

As Ananya takes on the responsibility to bake macaroons and Gougères for her parents and friend Rohan, she seems to be excited about it. However, as soon as Chef Fenny explains the first step of mixing the batter, Ananya gets a rude shock as she struggles to stir the mix. Seeing her struggle to mix the batter, even Chef Fenny asks, 'Don't you go to the gym every day?' While Ananya does come up with an apt reply for it, the star kid doesn’t give up. She moves on to the next step of making the savoury dish with much enthusiasm.

However, there too, she ends up not impressing Chef with her piping skills. At one point, Ananya's raw and piped Gougères get compared to 'Sh*t' by Chef, and she is left shocked. We see Ananya telling the camera 'Unme Gordon Ramsay ka bhoot aagaya'. Despite all this, Ananya's determination and her sweet and salty banter with Chef Fenny is what brings in the laughs during the episode. The funniest moment is when Ananya gets multiple instructions to place her dish in the oven but she's clueless while executing it. Chef Frenny comes to her rescue and the cute banter lightens up the mood.

As she moves on to baking the sweet treats Macaroons, Ananya, once again, gets reprimanded by Chef Fenny as she wants everything that goes out of her kitchen to be perfect. Struggling to handle the pressure of multi-tasking again, Ananya continues to work on her skills in an attempt to earn that one compliment from Chef Fenny.

Amid the baking and banter between Chef and Ananya, the Khaali Peeli star is even seen talking about her work and most challenging role to date. We see them bond over their talk about desserts and well, it seems to lend the episode that sweetness after the roasting moments between Ananya and Chef Fenny. Ananya and Chef Fenny's Marathi chit chat is something that is not to be missed. Post all the baking part is done, Ananya's parents Chunky and Bhavana come over with Rohan Shrestha to taste what the star has made. The actress reveals she is looking forward to her parents' 'intense feedback' just like they give when her films release.

Chunky arrives in his element and ends up making you laugh as he complains about Bhavana and Ananya never cooking for him. On the other hand, Bhavana reveals she's got no expectations as she herself doesn't cook. However, she says she's gonna judge Ananya and well, we see her do that in the end. After a day of slogging in a dreamy dessert bar, Ananya's day baking adventure ends on a sweet note with some amazing dishes on the table and fun conversations not to be missed. But, wait, what's her feedback from the Chef and her guests you may ask? Well, for it, you'll have to tune into Discovery+ show Star Vs Food Season 2 as the episode featuring Ananya Panday drops on September 23, 2021.

