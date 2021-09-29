Star Vs Food 2 Ep 4 Review: Badshah's 'Dilli' swag, love for Shah Rukh Khan & music is a delectable combo

If beliefs are to go by, Food, music, 'gehri route' and 'jugaad' are the key to winning the heart of a typical Punjabi and to prove the same, Discovery+India's show Star Vs Food 2 brought rapper Badshah in this week's episode. One may wonder that the ace rapper and singer, who has impressed everyone with his songs like Proper Patola, Paani Paani, Mercy and more, would he be able to don the Chef's hat for a day and serve up something delectable to his friends. Well, the show's episode puts an end to all such doubts with a whole lot of 'Dilli Ka Swag' from Badshah.

We get to see him rap his way to the popular 5-star hotel in New Delhi and meet Chef Rajesh Sharma who already has planned to make the rapper work hard in his kitchen. With a fusion Punjabi food menu including a twist to Cholle-Kulche and Jalebi-Rabri in mind, Badshah gets straight into it with Chef guiding him all the way. The singer seems to be confident while doing the chores of chopping, stirring and even adds his musical twist with beatboxing. Badshah even reveals why he changed his name from Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia and it ends up having a sweet Shah Rukh Khan connection.

Just like his rap, Badshah seamlessly goes on to perfect each stage of cooking and nails his first dish like a pro. While doing so, Badshah shares how his mother had an impact on his basic cooking skills. The Chef seems to be impressed by him. However, in all the talks about his Chandigarh Gehri route fun, cooking at home and more, the singer also faces a hurdle with his dessert dish. Without losing his calm, how Badshah overcomes the hurdle will surely leave an impact on your heart. After all the hard work with a lot of fun, anecdotes and more, Badshah plates up his labour of love for friends including singer Aastha Gill.

Aastha, who shares a great bond with Badshah, joins him along with his other friends for a meal and well, the rapper is excited and nervous to make them taste his dishes. However, as soon as they all sit down to taste, their chats shift to old memories from college shows of Aastha and Badshah. The hilarious banter takes centre stage and mind you, you would be left laughing on listening to the chronicle of Badshah’s stage shows. In the end, the episode leaves you feeling satiated, both in mind and soul, all thanks to Badshah's Dilli ka swag with an endearing vibe. But what about Badshah's food review from his friends, you may ask. Well for it, you can watch the episode on Discovery+India.

