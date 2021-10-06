Star Vs Food 2 Ep 5 Review: Nora Fatehi adds 'garmi' in her tryst with Moroccan food for Badshah

When there is a Chef in the family, the responsibility for anyone else to cook comes with a lot of pressure. For Nora Fatehi, who graced the new episode of Star Vs Food 2, the situation was the same as her father is also a Chef. While the pressure certainly was on for the 'Garmi' star, when she met Chef Rahul Desai at a stylish restaurant in the city, the actress seemed to be quite confident. So you may wonder what happens when a gorgeous dancing star walks into the kitchen. The episode featuring Nora is perfect to give you an answer for it.

As she begins by picking the two Moroccan dishes, Chicken Tagine and Lamb Harira, she wants to cook for her friends Badshah and Marcelo, Nora seemed to be quite excited to put her cooking skills, acquired over years of staying alone, to test. The first challenge she faces head-on is chopping onions with a huge knife. Nora is seen struggling at first but later goes on to impress the chef with her chopping skills. As she and Chef move on to chopping Lamb and Chicken, we see Nora taking over the kitchen in a fun way. From teasing the chef while chopping chicken to munching on olives while cooking, Nora's cute banter was what kept the conversations flowing in the kitchen and the episode interesting.

Amid the episode, Nora is also seen opening about her family's food culture. From revealing the dishes she relished as a kid to sharing anecdote about working as a waitress in her teenage years, the star opens up like never before. But, if you expect a sob story, well, you'll be surprised like never before. Nora's chilled out candour about her culture, struggle and more is what'll intrigue you. Amid all her chit chat, the Chef also is seen putting her knowledge about spice and her ability to multi-task to test and well, Nora takes it head-on and manages to nail both of the things. In the end, she not only impresses the Chef with her fun-loving side but also with her culinary skills.

But, more than Chef's approval, her friends' Badhsah and Marcelo's approval matters and well, when they walk in, Nora's nervousness is evident. Badshah adds the fun swag to the episode as he arrives to cheer for his friend. Marcelo, who has been working with Nora for years and has eaten her handmade dishes, is all set to critique her hand cooked meal. As the conversations begin and food is served, her friends begin sharing their reviews that are filled with 'sugar and spice' and well, everything nice. Did Nora get a thumbs up from friends? Well, for that you'll have to binge-watch the fun episode on Discovery+ Star Vs Food 2 and trust us, you won't be disappointed!

