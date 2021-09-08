Star Vs Food 2 Review Ep 1: Janhvi Kapoor's tryst in the kitchen is delicious enough to be savoured

When a foodie turns into a chef, many things can happen in the kitchen. Either the meal can turn out to be delicious or it can be a total mood spoiler. Luckily, when Janhvi Kapoor decided to step into the kitchen with Star Vs Food 2, she managed to serve up more than just a Korean treat to her friends, fans, and viewers. Janhvi, who is known for her style and on-screen performances, was the first star to kick off season 2 of Star Vs Food.

With an interest in trying her hand at Korean dishes for her friends Namrata Purohit, Vaishnav Praveen, and Akshat Rajan, Janhvi joins Executive Chef Abhishek Basu at a popular 5-star hotel in Mumbai. While the cuisine was planned by the star, the menu came all the way from Korea from K-pop artist, AleXa. The chef takes on AleXa's recommendations of Bibimbap and Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Scallion Pancake) and preps to welcome Janhvi. But, wait! Where's Janhvi you may be wondering? Well, in her excitement, she ends up reaching late but makes up for it later in the episode.

As she meets the Chef and steps into the kitchen, Janhvi also takes a walk down memory lane and remembers a Kitchen 'spectacle' in her childhood that earned her a scream from her late mom Sridevi. While the cooking part Janhvi does earnestly at most times, it is her chit-chat about Kapoor family's love for spice, her being a foodie and love for her friends, who lovingly call her 'Chunky', that leaves you feeling relatable with the star. We see her braving the fear of burning flame of the stove, chill of deep freezer in an off-shoulder outfit and overcoming a disastrous first pancake, all to serve up a decent meal for her buddies. Isn't that what we all do for our close friends?

Finally, when all is done, Janhvi's friends Namrata, Akshat, and Vaishnav join her and we get to hear some of the most fun stories about them. Namrata and Janhvi's paps chasing experience also makes it worth the wait for the episode's end. All in all, it's an episode served up by the Gen-Z star with a little bit of chill, spice & everything nice. Amid all this, Janhvi's friends are excited to dig into the meal cooked by her. Did they like it? Well, that's for you to find out in the episode of Star Vs Food 2 on Discovery+.

