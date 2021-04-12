Star VS Food: Witness Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, KJo, Pratik Gandhi rule the kitchen; WATCH

In a new celebrity cooking show, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Pratik Gandhi will be seen showing off their culinary skills. The promo is out and it looks like celebs are in for a fun time.

In a surprising twist, stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Pratik Gandhi will be seen showing off their cooking skills in a new show, Star Vs Food that is all set to drop this month on April 15. The promo was shared by the stars on social media and well, it gives fans a sneak peek of how their favorite stars like Kareena, Karan Johar, Malaika, Arjun and Pratik resort to cooking. It was last month that these stars shot for the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun, Pratik and Karan shared the promo of Star Vs Food. The cookery show will see the stars cook-off with a professional chef. In the video, we get to see Kareena grating cheese while Malaika is seen getting baffled by a huge raw fish. On the other hand, we can also see Karan in the video. The filmmaker seemed to be skeptical about his kitchen stint and is also seen holding a hot water bag on his cheek towards the end of the promo.

Pratik is also seen cooking off with a chef in the video and it seems like the star had a gala time on the show. Arjun is seen pressing the meat on a plate and has a chef by his side. Kareena revealed that she made a Pizza. She wrote, "It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing!" On the other hand, Malaika wrote, "What an experience it was to be able to recreate my mum’s famous Malabar fish curry in a professional kitchen, being guided by one of my dearest friends Chef @prateeksadhu."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, it was with the shoot of this show that Kareena ended her maternity break in the last week of March 2021. The star was even snapped a few weeks back when she returned to the set to shoot for Star Vs Food. The show is all set to release on DiscoveryPlus App this month.

