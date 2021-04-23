Star Wars' Obi Wan Kenobi series adds PEN15 fame Maya Erskine to its cast

Maya Erskine has now joined the cast of Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Recently, The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani was also welcomed on board.

After the success of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are now looking forward to, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series from its franchise. With Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan from the Star Wars films, the series has also been building on its cast and some big names have already been announced. After Kumail Nanjiani and Joel Edgerton were confirmed to star in the series, another star has now been named.

The latest actor to join the Obi-Wan series is Maya Erskine. Popular for her portrayal of Maya Ishii‑Peters in the Hulu series PEN15, Erskine will now be making her debut in the Star Wars franchise. According to Deadline, the actress has been cast in a supporting role and will be appearing in the last three episodes of the series.

Although, other details about Maya's character have still been kept under wraps by the makers. The series is reportedly set 10 years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith which had released in 2005.

For the Obi-Wan series, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru. Before Erskine, the series had announced actors such as Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie to also have come on board.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is all set to begin its production this month. As per reports, the series may release in late 2021 or early 2022.

