Stars shine brighter as Yeo Jin Goo, Sunmi, and Tiffany rock magazine cover ahead of ‘Girls Planet 999’

Yeo Jin Goo, Sunmi, and Tiffany, a sight for sore eyes!

The very talented actor and the marvelous singers featured on the cover of 1st Look magazine for its 10-year anniversary special edition. All three of them are set to star on the upcoming survival program by Mnet, ‘Girls Planet 999’. Slated to air its first episode on 6 August, the reality show aims to debut a 9 member girl group.

Hailing from three different countries, South Korea, Japan, and China, the survival program has announced Yeo Jin Goo as the official presenter, also known as ‘Planet Master’. Sunmi and Tiffany will be taking up the roles of K-pop Masters. The stunning trio graced the 1st Look cover looking nothing short of stars themselves.

In the interview, Yeo Jin Goo mentioned his liking towards taking on challenges. He was worried about his role in a girl group survival project but thought of taking it up as it would mean he has a hand in connecting fans with 99 contestants, any of who could go on to make K-pop history. He would also have the chance of supporting their dreams to debut and provide encouragement on the sidelines.

Tiffany Young, a member of the highly acclaimed group Girls’ Generation and a soloist, hopped on the project immediately, as she revealed in the interview. She wishes to share her experience as an idol in the K-pop industry. She empathized with the hardships of the aspiring girls and wants to help them overcome any loneliness they may face.

And last but not least, singer Sunmi shared that now as a K-pop master, she looked back on her journey admiring the long path of 15 years that she has taken to reach where she is today. She can look forward to her upcoming activities and know that it’s an onwards and upwards walk. She wished the participants would do the same. She emphasized the importance of humility and good character, gratitude, and understanding for a long and successful career.

Such wise words from the masters. We look forward to their chemistry on the survival show!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited to watch ‘Girls Planet 999’? We sure are!

Let us know your thoughts below.