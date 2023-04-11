Starship Ent. announces IVE’s Rei’s temporary hiatus due to health reasons; Group to promote as 5 members

Rei is a Starship Entertainment rapper and singer from Japan. She is a member of the IVE girl group. Rei was revealed as the fifth member of IVE on November 7, 2021. The group made their debut on December 1 with the release of their first single album, ‘Eleven.’

Rei to take temporary hiatus

Starship Entertainment has announced that IVE's Rei will be taking a temporary hiatus due to health concerns. The news has left fans worried about the star's well-being, but the agency has reassured fans that Rei is receiving proper medical attention and will return as soon as possible.

Read the full statement here;

"Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

We'd like to update you on the health of our artist, IVE's Rei, and her participation in future activities.

Rei recently went to the hospital for an examination and consultation after experiencing unusual symptoms such as heart palpitations and stuffiness, and the doctor determined that rest and treatment were necessary. We have decided that she will temporarily suspend her activities to focus on her health, based on the doctor's advice and discussions with Rei.

We ask for your understanding in making the decision to prioritise the health of our artists. We will notify you of any changes as they occur.

We apologise for the unexpected news, and we will do everything we can to assist Rei in focusing on her recovery and safety.

Please give Rei your support for her quick recovery.

Thank you."

Fans reaction

Fans have expressed their concern for Rei's health on social media, with many leaving messages of support and well wishes. They have also been sharing photos and videos of the rapper, expressing how much they miss her already.

IVE's Rei's temporary hiatus is a reminder that the health and well-being of artists should always come first. Fans can continue to support Rei and the rest of IVE as they navigate through this difficult time, and look forward to the group's future activities once Rei has fully recovered.

