Starship Ent plans IVE’s promotions in America, teams up with Columbia Records

Kakao Entertainment has teamed up with Columbia Records intending to increase its global impact and influence. The company will embark on the project soon and rookie group IVE will be their starting point. In a March 24 announcement, Kakao Entertainment revealed that it is all set to partner with Columbia Records for the same. Columbia Records is an American record label that is also a subsidiary of Sony Music. Girl group IVE will now receive the perks of global management for the very first time. Columbia Records will start IVE’s promotional activity with their upcoming first full-length album. The album is titled 'I've IVE’ and will be released next month on April 10.

Kakao Entertainment’s global expansion

Joseph Jang is the head of Kakao Entertainment America. In a recent statement on the aforementioned matter, Joseph Jang revealed that he was excited about IVE’s upcoming global management. He then continued to talk about how the company will be following a similar trajectory for the rest of its artists too. When talking about the company’s partnership with Columbia Records, Joseph Jang revealed that it is a great opportunity since Columbia Records has a long history of contributing to popular music.

He further added that to ensure the smooth functioning of international collaborations and album sales, Kakao Entertainment America will put a proper management structure in place. He then concludingly revealed his desire to produce and distribute more music on an international level including the artists in North America. The partnership between Kakao Entertainment and Columbia Records is therefore being looked at as an excellent opportunity for Kakao’s artists to better create and distribute their music on a large scale.

IVE is a 6-member South Korean girl group that debuted under Starship Entertainment in December, 2021. The group has released 3 single albums so far. The latter-mentioned albums include ‘Eleven’, ‘Love Dive’, ‘After Like’. Their singles ‘Eleven’ and ‘Love Dive’ currently have a whopping view count of almost 200 million on their official YouTube channel.

