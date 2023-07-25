Starship Entertainment releases information on lawsuit against infamous YouTuber Sojang who trolled IVE

The once enigmatic disappearance of the highly controversial YouTube channel, Sojang, has finally been unveiled, thanks to an official statement from Starship Entertainment on July 25 KST.For quite some time, Sojang had garnered infamy among K-Pop fans worldwide for its malevolent content, generating and propagating unfounded rumors, unverified accusations, and fictional tales just to amass views.

Starship Entertainment releases an official statement

On July 25 KST, and Starship Entertainment, the label representing IVE, released a significant statement via its official social media platforms. The statement confirmed that the agency had taken legal action and pressed both civil and criminal charges, compelling the owner of Sojang to disclose their personal information to the court. This step was taken in response to various suspected instances of malicious online crimes linked to the notorious channel.

The label first made its initial declaration of pursuing legal action in 2019 against the account. Subsequently, the account has persistently disseminated false information and unverified rumors concerning Jang Wonyoung. These rumors included claims that she had strained relationships with her fellow members.

Netizens praise the label's gesture

The recent revelation of Starship Entertainment's proactive legal measures has left many netizens impressed by the agency's unwavering dedication to seeking justice and accountability. Their determination to pursue this case to such great lengths has certainly garnered admiration from the public.

Sojang's relentless attacks, slander, and defamation against K-Pop artists and Korean entertainment personalities persisted unchecked for nearly two years. Then, in June of this year, the YouTube channel mysteriously fell victim to a supposed hacking incident, ultimately leading to its deletion, leaving many wondering about the reasons behind this abrupt vanishing act. Several days later, an individual claiming to be the channel's owner emerged, issuing a lengthy apology statement acknowledging the harm caused by Sojang over the years. Notably, in this remorseful message, the owner singled out Jang Won Young, a member of the group IVE, for causing her mental suffering.

