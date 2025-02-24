Starship Ent's new girl group KiiiKiii’s unconventional DEBUT SONG MV leaves viewers divided; fans say 'weird core'

STARSHIP Entertainment dropped the second pre-release track for their new girl group KiiiKiii on February 23. The five-member group has been on the news ever since their announcement, and with the release of DEBUT SONG MV, they have sparked mixed reactions from fans. While their stunning visuals in the MV have been widely appreciated, the lyrics and tune of the song has been under close scrutiny

KiiiKiii, consisting of Jiyu, Leesol, Sui, Haum, and Kya, expressed happiness about making a debut in the K-pop industry through their latest track, DEBUT SONG. They teased their upcoming official debut with the pre-release track, ahead of their highly anticipated release of their first mini-album, UNCUT GEM on March 24. The music video has been appreciated by some for KiiiKiii's unique approach to debuting, while others have accused them of trying too hard to be different.

Several fans pointed out the song's fresh and playful vibe, and its bold attempt at breaking free from the conventional K-pop sounds. They called it "weird cord", but in the sense of being unique and unheard before. The song samples 'happy birthday' melody, for the lines "Congratulations on your debut. Love you dear KiiKii". A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to write "You either get it (the song) or you don’t."

In the MV, the girl group members are seen imagining themselves performing in several shows with the names and logos resembling Inkigayo, Music Bank, M Countdown and Music Core. Its a combination of the happy birthday-tuned melodious chorus and powerful rap, which did not sit right with many listeners. They feel that DEBUT SONG tries too hard to be different without delivering a compelling musical experience.

Despite the group's efforts to stand out, they argue that uniqueness alone is not enough to guarantee a song's success if the quality of the music itself falls short. This has sparked a debate among fans about what constitutes effective experimental K-Pop.