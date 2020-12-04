Start Up: 5 Things we hope will happen in Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho and Kang Han Na's drama finale

As we're gearing up for the finale weekend of Start-Up, we list down 5 things we sincerely hope will happen in Ep 15 and 16 of the Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na starrer.

For the past few weeks, drama lovers were on a beautiful journey with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy), Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) and Won In-jae (Kang Han-na) in tvN's popular drama Start-Up. Whether it be those heartwarming letters written by Ji-pyeong to Dalmi or even SamSan Tech giving us major squad goals, Start-Up was filled to the brim with memorable emotions.

This weekend marks the finale for Start-Up and that has left fans both excited and sad because it will be the last time we get to see these characters telling us their thought-provoking stories. Given that it's the final two episodes, viewers will obviously have their own theories of what they wish as a befitting end to the series. This includes who Dal-mi ends up with, between Do-san and Ji-pyeong, and if In-jae will finally get her lost family back.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Ahead of Start-Up's finale, here are five things we hope will happen in Ep 15 and 16:

All the characters have their own versions of a 'happy ending'

While it's almost already revealed that DoDal will be endgame over JiDal, we hope the love triangle doesn't lead to any animosity between the characters and that each of them gets their own version of a 'happy ending,' which necessarily doesn't mean ending up with someone. Same goes for Samsan Tech members and In-jae. P.S. Hopefully, no deaths please, as tvN dramas are infamous for it!

Han Ji-pyeong should not distance himself from halmeoni

The best relationship in Start-Up is undoubtedly between Ji-pyeong and Halmeoni (Kim Hae-sook). Similar to the first point; in his bid to probably let go of Dal-mi, so she can have her happy ending with Do-san, we hope that Ji-pyeong doesn't distance himself from halmeoni, who is, rightfully, his family.

Samsan Tech 2.0 achieve success with Tarzan

The end of Start-Up Ep 14 saw Samsan Tech 2.0 reuniting for Cheongmyeong Company, along with In-jae, with Tarzan's test drive as the cliffhanger of sorts. Just like NoonGil, we hope Tarzan also becomes a major success and that nothing tears apart the squad.

Won In-jae has an emotional family reunion with Seo Dal-mi, halmeoni and their mother

In-jae has proven to be a fan-favourite character of Start-Up with many wanting her to finally have that emotional family reunion not just with her sister Dalmi but also halmeoni and her mother Cha Ah-hyun (Song Seon-mi). Yes, the siblings are working together but their personal relationship remains fractured. And, the fact that In-jae was the last person to know about Halmeoni's illness left viewers completely shattered.

Lee Chul-san wins Jeong Sa-ha's heart

Finally, the other couple we're totally rooting for! Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Sa-ha's (Stephanie Lee) endearing chemistry has definitely won many hearts and we wish these two would end up together as they're perfect for each other. Moreover, while Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan) finally showcased a sense of closure when it came to dealing with the trauma of his elder brother's unfortunate death, he too deserves to be happy, however that might be.

We can't wait to see how Start-Up's storyline reaches its conclusion!

What do you hope will happen in Start-Up's series finale? Share your thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 will air on December 5 and 6.

