Start Up actor Kim Seon Ho to release a self penned single titled, Because It’s You on May 6

Kim Seon Ho is coming! No, we aren't referring to his amazing project with actress Shin Min Ah, but his exciting new venture as a singer! Yes, you read it right. On April 30, SALT Entertainment officially announced that Kim Seon Ho in collaboration with Epitone Project will be releasing the single titled Because it’s You, which he has written himself!

Kim Seon Ho previously collaborated with Epitone Project on their song Sleepless, where he also featured in the music video. They are all set to collaborate again with Kim Seon Ho, as the protagonist of his own song. Because It's You is a soft pop track with an acoustic feel to it. The title of the song itself gives a nostalgic feel and can be described as a beautiful and emotional song. Kim Seon Ho will put his vocal and lyrical talent on display, and seeing the dimpled actor's magnanimous calibre on screen, we don't doubt him one bit! The song is a gift for fans who have loved and supported him throughout his journey and he is truly grateful for that. Because It's You will release on May 6 at 6 pm KST, 2 days before Kim Seon Ho's birthday. We already love this pre-Birthday present.

Meanwhile, tvN confirmed that Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah have been cast in the leading roles for an upcoming romantic drama titled, The Seashore Village Chachacha. Kim Seon Ho plays Hong Doo Shik, a talented software engineer who is unemployed and spends most of his time helping around the village. He meets Yoon Hye Jin, played by Shin Min Ah who moves her dental practice to the quaint village.

