Start Up actor Kim Seon Ho shares THIS is his favourite aspect about acting

In an interview with Elle Singapore, Kim Seon Ho shares what excites him about acting the most and his love for fans. Read on to find out.

Ever since Kim Seon Ho rose to the ranks of stardom with the drama Start Up, the actor has been enjoying undisputed popularity amongst fans worldwide. Kim Seon Ho played the role of Han Ji Pyeong, an investor who becomes a mentor figure to Seo Dalmi (Suzy) and Samsan Tech. Kim Seon Ho's earnest portrayal of Han Ji Pyeong earned him a lot of accolades from fans worldwide. In an interview with Elle Singapore, Kim Seon Ho expresses his gratitude towards fans and his favourite aspect of acting.

Kim Seon Ho was asked to reveal the most appealing aspect about performing on stage and the dimpled actor revealed that he had loved being able to communicate with the audience in real-time. “Because the audience’s laughter and even the sound of their breathing affects your acting, I think that the audience is actually part of the play,” the actor shared. Kim Seon Ho revealed that acting on stage is a thrilling experience in itself and that he loves it immensely. For those uninitiated, Kim Seon Ho is a theatre actor and actively pursued stage acting before making his television debut with Chief Kim.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho is all set to release his new single, Because Its You in collaboration with Epitone Project. Kim Seon Ho previously collaborated with Epitone Project on their song Sleepless, where he also featured in the music video. Because It's You is a soft pop track with an acoustic feel to it. The title of the song itself gives a nostalgic feel and can be described as a beautiful and emotional song. The talented actor has penned the lyrics of the song himself! The song is a gift for fans who have loved and supported him throughout his journey and he is truly grateful for that. Because It's You will release on May 6 at 6 pm KST, 2 days before Kim Seon Ho's birthday.

