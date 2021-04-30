Start Up actor Nam Da Reum confirms making a special appearance in Seo In Guk starrer Doom At Your Service

Nam Da Reum will be essaying the role of a web novelist named Park Young in Doom At Your Service.

You may not know him by his name, but if I tell you that he has played the child version of almost every leading K-drama man, you will picture his face in front of your eyes! Yes, we are referring to talented rookie actor Nam Da Reum who last starred in Start Up as the younger Han Ji Pyeong. Actor Kim Seon Ho plays the older Han Ji Pyeong. Nam Da Reum is all set to return with a new role in the Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer Doom At Your Service.

Nam Da Reum will be making a special appearance in Doom At Your Service. He will be playing Park Young who is a web novelist, who writes under the pseudonym Scion. Although Tak Dong Kyung, played by Park Bo Young is the star writer and editor of the series she is intrigued by Park Young, who is actually a high-school student. He enjoys living his life to the fullest in his spare time. We are excited to see how Nam Da Reum's character adds to the storyline.

Doom At Your Service is the latest offering by Studio Dragon, is a fantasy-romance drama between Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) who is an orphan and has tried to lead a stable life as a web novel editor for six years. Unfortunately, she is diagnosed with brain cancer and starts to develop the feeling that she is unlucky and wishes that everything in her life disappears. Her call for doom invites Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk) into her life. Myeol Mang is a messenger between gods and humans and promises to grant her a last wish before her impending death. She puts her everything at risk and asks him for 100 days where she can lead her life the way she wants to. Doom At Your Service is all set to premiere on May 10 at 9 pm KST.

