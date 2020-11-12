Start Up actor Nam Joo Hyuk REVEALS Suzy gives him goosebumps; Latter shares she once tried pole dancing

The lead actors of Start-Up Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy came together for a game of "Who Me?" where they spilt the tea about their thoughts about each other.

Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy leave us gushing every weekend with their adorable chemistry in Start-Up. The duo, who play Nam Do San and Seo Dal Mi respectively on the show, have delivered a number of heartwarming moments over the past few weeks. While we cannot wait to see what the future holds for the duo on the show, off-screen, the two stars gave fans a glimpse of their warm rapport. Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy sat down for a special video where they played a game of "Who, Me?" as part of the promotions of the tvN drama.

The two stars were given cards with their photo stuck to it. They were presented with a number of questions and they have to pick who fits the question more. With every question, fans discover the two actors' impression of each other. During the game, the on-screen couple was asked who was more adventurous. After much contemplation, the duo said they feel both of them are adventurous.

Nam Joo Hyuk was further asked when did he find her adventurous, the actor revealed it was when she acts. He admits that Suzy surprised him with her unexpected performance. "She sometimes tries new things as if she's challenging herself. I get goosebumps sometimes," he said before Suzy burst into a fit of laughter. Nam Joo Hyuk continued, "There's a craziness in her eyes when she does that. I didn't know that first."

In another portion of the video, the duo was asked who has more unique hobbies. Both of them picked Suzy. The actress then revealed that she has tried a number of things in life. This includes drawing, making miniatures and pottery. However, it came as a surprise when Suzy revealed she tried her hand on pole dancing. Althogh she clarified she did it only for a day and discontinued it for she found it difficult. Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy were also asked who of the two was tough on the outside and soft on the inside. Brace yourself for some gushing for both actors picked Nam Joo Hyuk. The actor added that he could break down easily. Check out the complete video here.

