Start Up & Crash Landing On You’s Yoo Su Bin to join variety show Master In The House as a fixed cast member

Read on to know more about what the variety show is, a bit of its history and about actor Yoo Su Bin too!
Actor Yoo Su Bin at an interview for drama Crash Landing On You Yoo Su Bin poses for an interview for Crash Landing On You in 2020. (Pic Credits: News1)
The popular variety show Master In The House is soon going to get another funny cast member! The current cast consists of actor Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung and Kim Dong Hyun. Former members ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actor Shin Sung Rok recently decided to leave the show to focus on their individual, main careers. As per reports today, Yoo Su Bin has been decided as the new cast member! 

 

On June 28, a source from the variety show ‘Master In The House’ informed, “Actor Yoo Su Bin will be joining the cast as a fixed cast member. He will begin appearing in episodes from July.” The same K-media outlet also reported that the actor has already recorded an episode with the current members. For the unversed, this isn’t Yoo Su Bin’s first variety show. He has experience in being an entertainer on the MBC show ‘Can I Take Your Order’. Viewers are excited to see what type of chemistry the actor will bring to the sets of ‘Master In The House’ too. 

 

Actor Yoo Su Bin gained widespread recognition for his roles in the hit dramas Start Up and Crash Landing On You. Currently, he is also busy filming for an upcoming JTBC drama called ‘Disqualified as a Human’, which is slated to release in the second half of this year, 2021. His debut drama was the famous 2017 drama ‘Prison Playbook’ as a man named Yang Jung Suk.

 

Also Read: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actor Shin Sung Rok decide to leave variety show Master In The House for THIS reason 

 

How excited are you to see what Yoo Su Bin will bring to the Master In The House table? Tell us in the comments below!

Credits :News1Newsen

