Start Up Ep 11 ends on a cliffhanger and witnesses a hike in rating: Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk to part ways in Ep

tvN’s Start-Up witnessed a rise in the viewership after their Saturday premiere of episode 11, which end on a shocking cliffhanger. Scroll down for the details.

tvN’s Start-Up received a substantial hike in viewership, scoring average nationwide ratings of 4.1 percent and 4.8 percent for its two parts after the exciting episode. In episode 11, Samsan Tech faced a crisis in the weekend drama. On November 22, tvN via Soompi revealed new stills of the Samsan Tech team looking distraught despite achieving first place at Demo Day. Seo Dal Mi, Nam Do San, Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho), Lee Chul San (Yoo Su Bin), Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan), and Jung Sa Ha (Stephanie Lee) all had an expression of shock on their faces. Seo Dal Mi appeared to be in disbelief, while Nam Do San looks like he was utterly let down. Even Samsan Tech’s mentor Han Ji Pyung looked sullen.

Lee Chul San and Kim Yong San were furious and on the verge of tears, and Jung Sa Ha had stopped in her tracks. It’s apparent that something terrible had hit Samsan Tech. Previously, Samsan Tech enjoyed a streak of achievements. They won against Injae Company at Demo Day, and Alex (Jasper Cho) of 2STO stated he would buy Samsan Tech for 3 billion won (approximately USD 2.7 million).

Near the end of the previous episode, Han Ji Pyung looked over 2STO’s contract for Samsan Tech and caught the hidden clause, “When the contract ends, your team will be broken apart.” This discovery by Han Ji Pyung may have something to do with the reactions of the Samsan Tech members shown in the stills.

For the unversed, Start-Up takes place in a fictional South Korean version of Silicon Valley where young dreamers set out to achieve success in the world of startup companies. Suzy stars as Seo Dal Mi, an adventurer who dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs, while Nam Joo Hyuk plays the role of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

