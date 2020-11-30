Start Up Ep 13 & 14: Suzy and Kang Han Na channel Frozen to leaves all in splits; Fans proud of Han Ji Pyeong

Start-Up Ep 13 and Ep 14 aired over the weekend. While there were a number of gush-worthy moments, Suzy and Kang Han Na's Frozen reference and Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong's character development were among the highlights.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

Over the weekend, fans of Start-Up watched Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk), Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and Han Ji Pyeong's (Kim Seon Ho) love triangle tangle further. Do San and Dal Mi reunited after three years over a ransomware attack in the latter company's system. Meanwhile, Ji Pyeong buys jewellery to profess his love for Dal Mi. As we watched the trio deal with their emotions, the makers plugged a funny moment featuring sisters Dal Mi and Won In Jae (Kang Han Na).

In Start-Up Ep 13, the episode reveals that the sisters are on better terms with the help of Frozen. The Disney movie featuring sisters Elsa and Anna was brought into the picture when Dal Mi convinces the uptight In Jae to record a promotional video in the Frozen theme. Before In Jae is placed in front of the camera, Dal Mi gives her a quick idea of how In Jae should perform. As a result, she channels her inner Elsa.

The scene left fans in splits. Here are a few reactions:

IDK ABOUT YOU BUT I SAW KANG HANNA INSTEAD OF INJAE IN THIS SCENE #StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/Ceir21YZRW — (@purpledjeon) November 28, 2020

I see a lot of back and forth about the male leads Dosan or Jipyung, lots of knocks on the direction the writer is going, meanwhile, no one is going on about one of the GREATEST moments in sisterhood. I Injae for this #StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/DIcT7GyFDr — Hopper the Wolf (@wolf_hopper) November 29, 2020

#StartUpEp13 Dalmi and Injae of #StartUp as Elsa and Ana of Frozen the personality or their relationship as sisters fits though pic.twitter.com/zCgN3QzI4D — omo!!! (@omoottokewae) November 28, 2020

I love this!!! Injae as Elsa and Dalmi as Anna so cutee!!!#StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/JoxqCCNJnG — SEO DALMI (@StanBaeSuzy1) November 28, 2020

i was smiling the whole time injae so adorable #StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/5jUWmJySnT — Seryne Seo Dal mi ~ Start-Up (@Seryneseryne) November 28, 2020

I'm here for the CG HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA damn Injae nailed this ad though#StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/vKlkk1g8EX — reign (@_jellyace_) November 28, 2020

The best thing that happened to this episode is the character development of In Jae and her relationship with Dal Mi just improved. #StartUpEp13 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/VKM7EsYW0K — (@hehelenaa) November 28, 2020

Do-san, Chul-san

Yong-san, Ji Pyeong

And Dal mi after while In Jae

3 years : after 3 years:#StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/hUyXt9uqQq — keysi (@kristine_dlc) November 28, 2020

While Suzy left everyone laughing, Kim Seon Ho left fans emotional with Han Ji Pyeong's character development. The dimple-faced character left fans in tears as he protected Dal Mi when she was an emotional mess. The character not only protected her but also tried showing her the way despite knowing that it could bring Do San back into her life. These sacrifices and growth had Ji Pyeong stans feeling proud.

Check out a few reactions below:

I love those moments where it shows the little things that Jipyeong does for Dalmi because proof how much he loves her.#StartUp14 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/Y08GBPAg9W — D (@ilovek_dramas) November 30, 2020

wait is jipyeong finally accepting the fact that he wouldn't end up with dalmi? whatever it is i'm so proud of him. he's so selfless here PLEASE I JUST WANT THE BEST FOR HIM #StartUpEp14 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/VDnm6zYxDk — angel (@kdramadump) November 29, 2020

so the main reason why he stopped dosan is bcs dalmi's breaking down that time and he doesn't want dosan to interrupt or see dalmi on that situation. he even apologized to dalmi bcs he lied to dosan to make him leave. YEP, JIPYEONG'S INDEED A GOOD BOY #StartUpEp14 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/0GbLwTFH86 — angel (@kdramadump) November 29, 2020

Super proud of Jipyeong here.

He realized that he had done something wrong, and he immediately called Dalmi to come clean, clarify, apologize and gave her the option to make a choice for herself.#StartUpEp14 pic.twitter.com/xJSs9FKpso — (@kdramasnow) November 29, 2020

Honestly, I already gave up about JiDal being endgame since episode 7, and just focus on JiPyeong finding his own closure and happiness. But I must say, I never regret being on his team. Look at his character development I'm so proud of him #StartUpEp14 pic.twitter.com/kdqaKhmIk2 — Dey (@mybbysj) November 29, 2020

Han Ji Pyeong really is too good to be true! I knew I picked the right favorite character and he definitely made me proud in this episode. Hoping for a happy ending for him because he deserves it #StartUp #StartUpEp14 pic.twitter.com/l0iUmDsdJc — k and her kdramas (@kkkdramas) November 29, 2020

What was your favourite moment from both the Start-Up episodes? Let us know in the comments below.

