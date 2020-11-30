  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Start Up Ep 13 & 14: Suzy and Kang Han Na channel Frozen to leaves all in splits; Fans proud of Han Ji Pyeong

Start-Up Ep 13 and Ep 14 aired over the weekend. While there were a number of gush-worthy moments, Suzy and Kang Han Na's Frozen reference and Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong's character development were among the highlights.
27082 reads Mumbai
Start Up Ep 13 & 14Start Up Ep 13 & 14: Suzy and Kang Han Na channel Frozen to leaves all in splits; Fans proud of Han Ji Pyeong
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead: 

Over the weekend, fans of Start-Up watched Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk), Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and Han Ji Pyeong's (Kim Seon Ho) love triangle tangle further. Do San and Dal Mi reunited after three years over a ransomware attack in the latter company's system. Meanwhile, Ji Pyeong buys jewellery to profess his love for Dal Mi. As we watched the trio deal with their emotions, the makers plugged a funny moment featuring sisters Dal Mi and Won In Jae (Kang Han Na). 

In Start-Up Ep 13, the episode reveals that the sisters are on better terms with the help of Frozen. The Disney movie featuring sisters Elsa and Anna was brought into the picture when Dal Mi convinces the uptight In Jae to record a promotional video in the Frozen theme. Before In Jae is placed in front of the camera, Dal Mi gives her a quick idea of how In Jae should perform. As a result, she channels her inner Elsa. 

The scene left fans in splits. Here are a few reactions: 

While Suzy left everyone laughing, Kim Seon Ho left fans emotional with Han Ji Pyeong's character development. The dimple-faced character left fans in tears as he protected Dal Mi when she was an emotional mess. The character not only protected her but also tried showing her the way despite knowing that it could bring Do San back into her life. These sacrifices and growth had Ji Pyeong stans feeling proud. 

Check out a few reactions below: 

What was your favourite moment from both the Start-Up episodes? Let us know in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 14 sees upward curve on rating front as Nam Joo Hyun piggybacks Suzy; Ep 15 promises Deja vus

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Start Up: Why Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong & not Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San should've been the flag bearer
Start Up actor Nam Joo Hyuk REVEALS Suzy gives him goosebumps; Latter shares she once tried pole dancing
Start Up Ep 7: Suzy grabs Nam Joo Hyuk for steamy kiss while Kim Seon Ho turns jealous; Ratings remain steady
Start Up: Team Nam Joo Hyuk or Team Kim Seon Ho; Who do you want Suzy to end up with in the K drama?
Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho or Kang Han Na; Who's the most followed Start Up actor?
Start Up Ep 5: Suzy, Stephanie Lee remind of Goblin's Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook; Kim Sun Ho REVEALS his secret?