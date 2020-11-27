Start Up Ep 13 Preview teases Nam Joo Hyuk to make a big decision as he and Suzy will reunite after 3 years

*SPOILERS ALERT* According to the exciting preview and promo, Start-Up Ep 13 kickstarts three years after the heartbreaking incidents of Ep 12 and will witness Nam Joo-hyuk make a big decision as the one who experienced the most changes, at a new turning point.

*SPOILERS ALERT* It was nothing short of heartbreak warfare at the end of Start-Up Ep 12 as Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) forcibly broke up with Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) in order to convince him to take his dream Silicon Valley job in the US instead of staying back in Korea just for her. As Samsan Tech disbanded, Dal-mi chooses to apply for a job at her estranged sister Won In-jae's (Kang Han-na) company.

On the other hand, Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) finds out that halmeoni (Kim Hae-sook) is turning blind soon and has an emotional outbreak in front of her. The next episode of Start-Up will see a time jump to three years later where Do-san, along with Lee Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan) achieve major success as engineers in Silicon Valley. While Dal-mi and In-jae had their personal animosity, it seems like they somehow make it work when business is involved with the former still very much a part of the latter's company, even years later.

As for Ji-pyeong, he continues to achieve success with his investment skills and because of overwhelming regret over his harsh words in the past, he has become somewhat softer. It could also be because, in Start-Up Ep 13's promo, we Ji-pyeong him become closer to Dal-mi. The promo also hints at how Dal-mi and Do-san might have their reunion as In-jae Company's solution has been attacked by some ransomware. Hence, Do-san might come to Dal-mi's rescue when he comes back to Korea for a supposed long vacation. There is also past animosity between Do-san and Ji-pyeong which will come into play, especially with the latter's growing equation with Dal-mi.

Start-Up's production team teased to My Daily, "Please look forward to how Seo Dal-mi, Nam Do-san, Won In-jae, and Han Ji-pyeong have changed after three years in their respective positions. Especially look out for what kind of decision will be made by Nam Do-san, who has experienced the most changes, at a new turning point."

Watch the exciting promo of Start-Up Ep 13 below:

We can't wait to see what's in store for us in Start-Up Ep 13!

Do you think Seo Dal-mi and Nam Do-san will be the sure-shot endgame in Start-Up or do you wish Han Ji-pyeong gets out of the 'second lead syndrome' and gets his happy ending with Dal-mi instead? Share your thoughts and theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Start-Up Ep 13 and 14 will air on November 28 and 29 respectively.

