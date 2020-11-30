Start Up Ep 14 sees upward curve on rating front as Nam Joo Hyun piggybacks Suzy; Ep 15 promises Deja vus

Start-Up Ep 14 saw Seo Dal Mi's (Suzy) conviction to reunite with Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) on the work front. The episode also presented a good look at Han Ji Pyeong's character development.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

Start-Up Ep 14 was an emotional episode for Nam Do San stans. While the show had already reunited Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) in the 13th episode, their love was tested in the episode airing on Sunday. The episode kicks off on a miscommunication which leads to Do San to believe that Dal Mi and Han Ji Pyeong are dating. Dal Mi refuses to clear the air presuming that Do San is here on a vacation.

Meanwhile, the developers of her self-driving project join hands with the competitors and launch the same product with them. Worried with the turn of events, In Jae orders Dal Mi to rope in the OG Samsan Tech members. Hesitant at first, Dal Mi gathers the courage to walk into the Samsan Tech office. However, Do San turns her down with bittering words. Hurt by Do San's angry reaction, Dal Mi sits in the car breaking her head over facing In Jae while also facing her pain.

When Ji Pyeong notices the emotional mess in the car, he offers advice. As the situation unfolds at Sandbox, Do San decides to take a trip to his grand uncle's lodge in the country to clear his mind and forget about Dal Mi. His cycles his way to the wooden cabin. Upon arrival, the developer realises that he still cannot get Dal Mi out of his head. As he battled the thoughts in his head, he passes out only to be woken up to the site of a wounded Dal Mi marching up on the cabin.

The duo sits together and attempts to engage in a conversation with Dal Mi trying to convince Do San into joining her company. However, the coldness in their conversation is unavoidable. As soon as Dal Mi passes out, Do San pulls out the project file from her bag, holding the details to the Tarzan self-driving car, and studies it. As the sun rises, Do San informs Dal Mi that he's ready to join the team and presents his terms.

While he refuses to let his guards down, his love for Dal Mi is captured in the frame as he piggybacks the wounded CEO through the bridge. The couple's romance tried to reboot while Suzy's soul-stirring voice sings My Dear Love in the background. On the other hand, Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan) sits down with Ji Pyeong and seeks his advice about the trio's future. Setting their past differences aside, the new designated CEO asks Ji Pyeong if the trio should reunite with Dal Mi professionally.

Ji Pyeong confesses on the private front he would advise against it, professionally he thinks it would be an ideal move. The episode ends with the OG Samsan Tech reuniting, Dal Mi and Do San offering a test run of their car for licensing and a hint of competition in the making. These events have led to a rise in ratings. According to Nielson Korea, via Soompi, Start-Up Ep 14 witnessed a nationwide rating of 5.3 per cent, with a peak of 5.6 per cent. Check out Start-Up Ep 13 rating in the link below.

The teaser for Start-Up Ep 15 warns that the troubles for Dal Mi and Do San haven't ended. Morning AI will attempt to break into the self-driving car model market before Tarzan car could make its way and this would watch Dal Mi and Do San come head to head with In Jae's father again. While we wait to see the face-off, Do San reaches out to Dal Mi yet again to ask her why she likes him. But there is something unexpected promised as well. Ji Pyeong steps back and urges Do San to chase Dal Mi.

