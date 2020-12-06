Start Up Ep 15: Kim Seon Ho ends the love triangle; Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk reunite but ratings slightly dip

Start-Up premiered its 15th episode. The episode witnessed Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong break away from the love triangle, letting Suzy's Seo Dal Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San reunite.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

Start-Up dived into the finale week with the hope to give fans closure. The 15th episode witnessed a number of events unfold, leading up to Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) and Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) reuniting. The episode began by Dal Mi, Do San and the team clearing the self-drive car license with flying colours. Watching the team celebrate, Won In Jae learns about a company looking for bidders for their self-drive car set up and expresses her interest in watching Dal Mi and her team participate in it.

Fearing a loss, Dal Mi refuses to participate. Citing the possibility of the team falling apart, she chooses to play it safe. Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) agrees with the decision but Do San isn't on the same page. The trio accidentally gets stuck in the lift when Do San presents a valid argument to Ji Pyeong. He urges to take risks for failures would give them an experience. He also brings up Dal Mi's sailing sans a map ideology and leaves Dal Mi reconsidering her decision to participate in the bidding.

Meanwhile, Ji Pyeong makes a last attempt to play with Do San's mind when he asks him to return the letters. In return, Do San asks him to return the money plant Dal Mi gifted him during the initial episodes. While the duo agrees for the banter at first, Do San backs out, leaving Ji Pyeong no other choice than to land up at his house. The duo ends up drinking through the night before Ji Pyeong raises the white flag. He urges Do San to let go of his insecurities and win back Dal Mi.

Dal Mi and Do San reunite on the premise of Sandbox and decide to participate in the bid. On the other hand, Ji Pyeong begins to avoid Dal Mi. But he couldn't run too far for the two cross paths and he puts up a brave face. Accepting his fate, he continues to show Dal Mi his support. Meanwhile, In Jae's step-father and step-brother plan on a below-the-belt attack against Dal Mi and Do San by sending a reporter and tipping him off about the recent ransomware breach.

The episode ends with a final twist in the making and a tease that Ji Pyeong taking the final run to save Dal Mi, Do San and the team. The finale weekend has left Twitter discussing but Soompi reports that the pre-finale episode witnessed a slight dip in ratings. According to Nielson Korea, Start-Up Ep 15 witnessed an average rating of 5.0 per cent nationwide as compared to 4.7 per cent and 5.2 per cent for its two parts last Sunday.

What did you think of Start-Up Ep 15? Let us know your review in the comments below.

