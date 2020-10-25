  1. Home
Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins us over

Start-Up episode 3 was packed with drama, romance and laughs. The Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho and Suzy starrer not only had the audience in splits but the show has also recorded its series best ratings.
October 25, 2020
Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy in Start Up Ep 3Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins all
Warning: Spoilers ahead: 

Saturday night was packed with laughs courtesy Start-Up. Premiering its third episode, the Korean drama watched Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) cross paths with not just Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) but also her mother, who separated from her when Dal Mi chose to be on her father's side during the parents' divorce. While the episode was emotional for those rooting for Seo Dal Mi, it was a hilarious watch for those on Nam Do San's side. Fans watched the character fall for Seo Dal Mi one scene at a time. 

However, little did we expect him to be the star of the episode. Nam Joo Hyuk's naive character left everyone laughing when he joined Kim Sun Ho's Han Ji Pyeong for a supposed serious conversation at the networking. When all eyes were on Han Ji Pyeong and Nam Do San, the duo decided to recite the national anthem with utmost sincerity to show that they were having a serious conversation. 

The moment was definitely one of the most memorable moments from the episode. However, the finale scene of the episode stole the cake. The final scene watched Nam Do San and his family watching the winners of CODA awards this year. Since the co-founders of Samsan Tech, Nam Do San decides to send a video thanking the organisers for the award. The hilarious video caused all kinds of reactions from his family, Han Ji Pyeong and others watching. 

While the two moments had everyone laughing, Suzy won hearts over with her happy dance and her innocent acting in numerous scenes. These memorable moments have not only caught fans' attention but it has helped the series record its best ratings yet. Via Soompi, Neilson Korea revealed that Start-Up recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.8 per cent with its third episode.

Check out a few fan reactions below: 

What are your thoughts on Start-Up? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Start Up: Did you notice the subtle, adorable Indian connect in Ep 2 of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's drama?

Soompi, Neilson Korea

