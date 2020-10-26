  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Start Up Ep 4: Suzy uncovers partial truth on Nam Joo Hyuk's identity; Fans rally behind Kim Seon Ho's charm

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 4 sees Nam Joo-hyuk continue to be under Kim Seon-ho's guidance to pretend as Suzy's first love while the latter finds out some partial truth to Joo-hyuk's real identity.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: October 26, 2020 11:20 am
Suzy finds out Nam Joo-hyuk is a rookie entrepreneur in Start-Up Ep 4Start Up Ep 4: Suzy uncovers partial truth on Nam Joo Hyuk's identity; Fans rally behind Kim Seon Ho's charm
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Start-Up Ep 4, while Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) celebrates his CODA win and investors line up to hear about his start-up ideas, they quickly flock away when they realise that he doesn't have a profit plan in action. Moreover, Do-san continues to pursue Seo Dal-mi's affections under the strict guidance of Han Ji-pyung (Kim Seon-ho), who is also falling for Dal-mi.

As it's Ji-pyung's birthday, Dal-mi is mistaken to believe that it's Do-san's special day due to the childhood letters and hence making the birthday boy's wish come true, Dal-mi organises a game of Go-Stop. The fun activity sees how Ji-pyung is really touched by Dal-mi's gift along with Dal-mi's grandmother Choi Won-deok (Kim Hae-sook) sending over tons of food. Dal-mi, Do-san and Won In-jae (Kang Han-na) find out that they've passed the first exhibition of Sand Box. We also get to see Do-san and Ji-pyung's jealousy streak in full flow when it comes to attaining Dal-mi's attention. However, Do-san is crushed to know that Dal-mi is in love with Ji-pyung's version of Do-san and not he himself while Ji-pyung shows him the harsh reality of how he's not meant to be a CEO.

During the first exhibition of Sand Box, Dal-mi and In-jae get selected out of the 40 CEOs for the next round while Do-san doesn't make the cut. However, In-jae lets Dal-mi know that Do-san is amongst the hopeful entrepreneurs present there. Dal-mi confronts Do-san who comes partially clean to her as to how he's not some big hotshot like he pretended to be in front of her. Instead of getting angry, Dal-mi proposes a partnership between them as Samsan Tech's new CEO. On the other hand, In-jae, who is short of developers, offers to recruit him, Lee Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan) to her team.

After a thorough discussion, Do-san takes up on Dal-mi's offer as she asked to be recruited to his company rather than In-jae, who offered the trio to be a part of "her team".

Check out some of our favourite moments from Start-Up Ep 4 below:

It will indeed be interesting to see how the love triangle between Seo Dal-mi, Nam Do-san and Han Ji-pyung pans out in the next few episodes!

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins us over

Which was your favourite moment from Start-Up Ep 4? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tvN Drama,Twitter

You may like these
Start Up: Did you notice the subtle, adorable Indian connect in Ep 2 of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's drama?
Start Up: Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk gush about their 'good chemistry' while revealing how it is to work together
Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins us over
Start Up: Did you know this beloved Hotel del Luna star had an epic cameo in Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's drama?
Wooga Squad's Park Seo Joon & Choi Woo Shik may reunite once again; In talks to be a part of Youn's Kitchen 3
Lee Min Ho CONFIRMED to star as enigmatic outsider in Pachinko; Story to be told in Korean, Japanese & English
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement