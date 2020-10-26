Start Up Ep 4: Suzy uncovers partial truth on Nam Joo Hyuk's identity; Fans rally behind Kim Seon Ho's charm

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 4 sees Nam Joo-hyuk continue to be under Kim Seon-ho's guidance to pretend as Suzy's first love while the latter finds out some partial truth to Joo-hyuk's real identity.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Start-Up Ep 4, while Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) celebrates his CODA win and investors line up to hear about his start-up ideas, they quickly flock away when they realise that he doesn't have a profit plan in action. Moreover, Do-san continues to pursue Seo Dal-mi's affections under the strict guidance of Han Ji-pyung (Kim Seon-ho), who is also falling for Dal-mi.

As it's Ji-pyung's birthday, Dal-mi is mistaken to believe that it's Do-san's special day due to the childhood letters and hence making the birthday boy's wish come true, Dal-mi organises a game of Go-Stop. The fun activity sees how Ji-pyung is really touched by Dal-mi's gift along with Dal-mi's grandmother Choi Won-deok (Kim Hae-sook) sending over tons of food. Dal-mi, Do-san and Won In-jae (Kang Han-na) find out that they've passed the first exhibition of Sand Box. We also get to see Do-san and Ji-pyung's jealousy streak in full flow when it comes to attaining Dal-mi's attention. However, Do-san is crushed to know that Dal-mi is in love with Ji-pyung's version of Do-san and not he himself while Ji-pyung shows him the harsh reality of how he's not meant to be a CEO.

During the first exhibition of Sand Box, Dal-mi and In-jae get selected out of the 40 CEOs for the next round while Do-san doesn't make the cut. However, In-jae lets Dal-mi know that Do-san is amongst the hopeful entrepreneurs present there. Dal-mi confronts Do-san who comes partially clean to her as to how he's not some big hotshot like he pretended to be in front of her. Instead of getting angry, Dal-mi proposes a partnership between them as Samsan Tech's new CEO. On the other hand, In-jae, who is short of developers, offers to recruit him, Lee Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan) to her team.

After a thorough discussion, Do-san takes up on Dal-mi's offer as she asked to be recruited to his company rather than In-jae, who offered the trio to be a part of "her team".

Check out some of our favourite moments from Start-Up Ep 4 below:

let my ship win or im gonna be crying for the rest of my life #StartUpEp4 pic.twitter.com/KVLn9fNPPH — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) October 25, 2020

The whole bus scene just made my heart flutter. HELP DO SAN IS SO CUTE WHILE TRYING TO HIDE HIS EMOTION #StartUp #StartUpEP4 pic.twitter.com/YRtGP1cX9k — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) October 25, 2020

THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER #StartUpEp4 pic.twitter.com/92H0XXFa1r — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) October 25, 2020

SIR SMILING SUITS YOU BETTER!! we need to see more of these every episode #StartUp #StartUpEp4 pic.twitter.com/wk0LASGnW0 — angel (@kdramadump) October 25, 2020

i swear #StartUp keeps on getting better and better every episode!! im loving this drama more #StartUpEp4 pic.twitter.com/ljXd8Ot0Hd — angel (@kdramadump) October 25, 2020

OMG Stephanie Lee is already here! THE DRAMA SAYS YES TO VISUAL #StartUp #StartUpEP4 pic.twitter.com/eou3B7Bhpq — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) October 25, 2020

no thoughts head full of #startup male leads cause im literally shipping dal mi with both do san and ji pyeong so i won't get hurt no matter who will be dal mi's end game #startupep4 pic.twitter.com/JOnJqKPoJy — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) October 25, 2020

in other words, dalmi's attracted to jipyeong. this must've hurt a lot for dosan since he's already having feelings for dalmi #StartUp #StartUpEp4 pic.twitter.com/5U4z6EWh77 — angel (@kdramadump) October 25, 2020

Am I the only one thinking that Dal Mi wrote this but suddenly it was In Jae who sent the mail? #StartUp #StartUpEp4 pic.twitter.com/YsaMdoxMXu — kdramapalette (@kdramapalette) October 25, 2020

It will indeed be interesting to see how the love triangle between Seo Dal-mi, Nam Do-san and Han Ji-pyung pans out in the next few episodes!

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 3 sees peak rating as Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Sun Ho cause a laugh riot; Suzy's happy dance wins us over

Which was your favourite moment from Start-Up Ep 4? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

