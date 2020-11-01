Start Up Ep 5: Fans heartbroken for Kim Sun Ho after Suzy hugs Nam Joo Hyuk; Drama ratings reach all time high
WARNING: Spoilers Ahead
Start-Up aired its fifth episode and it was all things heartbreaking, at least for those on team Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Sun Ho). The tvN drama's latest episode was an intense watch for Samsun Tech had roped in their CEO in form of Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) as they fight for a position at the Sandbox. Through the episode, we watched Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Dal Mi coordinate to crack the hackathon. As the duo paced through the ups and downs, Han Ji Pyeong made sure to mentor them.
However, no one in their wildest imagination thought the episode would end on a bittersweet note. On one end, fans watched Han Ji Pyeong admire the sleeping Dal Mi while recalling the hardships she went through as a teenager after she opted out of school and college to help her grandmother. On the other hand, we stood witness to Han Ji Pyeong's reaction when Nam Do San informed Seo Dal Mi that they won the hackathon and the latter opted to jump into Nam Do San's arms while Han Ji Pyeong walked away.
The moment has left fans on social media tearing up. Several Han Ji Pyeong stans took to Twitter and express their thoughts. Check it out below:
I know it's hurt Mr. Han... #StartUp#StartUpEp5 pic.twitter.com/20vpg44bYm
— drvmvkvrlvv (@elshcvi) October 31, 2020
It’s really heart breaking scene....#StartUpEp5 pic.twitter.com/WmGhrSiyAw
— twtmovie (@popcorntimeless) November 1, 2020
second lead syndrome hits different when ji pyeong literally does everything to help dal mi in hackathon #startup #startupep5 pic.twitter.com/esbvxSpKn2
— kdrama tweets | start up (@iconickdramas) October 31, 2020
A MAN WHO DESERVES HAPPINESS#StartUpEp5 #StartUp #스타트업 pic.twitter.com/8wxk7Dp23P
— dosan (@skdramaup) October 31, 2020
IT HURTSSS #startupep5 #startup pic.twitter.com/nMbjvOpe4Z
— ser JIPYEONG SUPREMACY (@kdramaspell) October 31, 2020
MY FEELINGS SO WRECKED IDK IF I'LL CRY OR I'LL SMILE FOR THIS SCENE HELP#StartUp #StartUpEp5 #스타트업 pic.twitter.com/WJBCV7G2GQ
— (@rznsz) October 31, 2020
The saddest photo sequence to ever exist #StartUp #StartUpEP5 pic.twitter.com/jXDN7YQjYd
— kdrama tweets | start up (@iconickdramas) October 31, 2020
FVCK I DIDN'T SIGN UP FOR THIS #StartUpEp5 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/TFrDqudRJo
— angel (@kdramadump) October 31, 2020
Meanwhile, Nam Do San stans celebrated the numerous moments that he stood by Seo Dal Mi. Check out a few reactions of that below:
I’LL CRY ALL DAY BECAUSE OF THIS#스타트업 #StartUpEp5 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/9lINZH8bU0
— #StartUp (@JIAEDAO) October 31, 2020
I really love how Do San listens carefully to Dal Mi He'll always do everything she asked him even if it's just a small thing >< #StartUp #StartUpEP5 pic.twitter.com/Tu7M2cSIni
— kdrama tweets | start up (@iconickdramas) October 31, 2020
pain aside, DOSAN AND DALMI LOOKS SO CUTE HERE!! #StartUp #StartUpEp5 pic.twitter.com/c7YCYXKdZg
— angel (@kdramadump) October 31, 2020
I'll never move on from this #StartUp #StartUpEp5 pic.twitter.com/qS8rk5Nke4
— #DodalEndGame (@sujweetie) November 1, 2020
These numerous moments kept the series' ratings high. According to Neilson Korea, via Soompi, Start-Up Ep 5 recorded its highest ratings yet. The episode has earned average nationwide ratings of 4.3 per cent and 5.4 per cent.
Which team are you on? Team Nam Do San or Team Han Ji Pyeong? Let us know in the comments below.
