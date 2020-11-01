  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Start Up Ep 5: Fans heartbroken for Kim Sun Ho after Suzy hugs Nam Joo Hyuk; Drama ratings reach all time high

It was a heartbreaking episode of Start-Up for Han Ji Pyeong stans after Nam Do San and Seo Dal Mi were seen hugging while Han Ji Pyeong walked away disappointed. Check out the Start-Up Ep 5 recap featuring Kim Sun Ho, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk and the ratings.
32498 reads Mumbai
Kim Sun Ho, Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in Start Up Ep 5Start Up Ep 5: Fans heartbroken for Kim Sun Ho after Suzy hugs Nam Joo Hyuk; Drama ratings reach all time high
WARNING: Spoilers Ahead

Start-Up aired its fifth episode and it was all things heartbreaking, at least for those on team Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Sun Ho). The tvN drama's latest episode was an intense watch for Samsun Tech had roped in their CEO in form of Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) as they fight for a position at the Sandbox. Through the episode, we watched Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Dal Mi coordinate to crack the hackathon. As the duo paced through the ups and downs, Han Ji Pyeong made sure to mentor them. 

However, no one in their wildest imagination thought the episode would end on a bittersweet note. On one end, fans watched Han Ji Pyeong admire the sleeping Dal Mi while recalling the hardships she went through as a teenager after she opted out of school and college to help her grandmother. On the other hand, we stood witness to Han Ji Pyeong's reaction when Nam Do San informed Seo Dal Mi that they won the hackathon and the latter opted to jump into Nam Do San's arms while Han Ji Pyeong walked away. 

The moment has left fans on social media tearing up. Several Han Ji Pyeong stans took to Twitter and express their thoughts. Check it out below: 

Meanwhile, Nam Do San stans celebrated the numerous moments that he stood by Seo Dal Mi. Check out a few reactions of that below: 

These numerous moments kept the series' ratings high. According to Neilson Korea, via Soompi, Start-Up Ep 5 recorded its highest ratings yet. The episode has earned average nationwide ratings of 4.3 per cent and 5.4 per cent. 

Which team are you on? Team Nam Do San or Team Han Ji Pyeong? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Start Up: Did you notice the subtle, adorable Indian connect in Ep 2 of Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's drama?

