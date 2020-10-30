Start Up Ep 5 Promo: Suzy confronts Kim Seon Ho about him helping her while Nam Joo Hyuk keeps 'wanting more'

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Start-Up Ep 5's promo, the love triangle between Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho deepens further as Suzy confronts Seon-ho on why he's going through great lengths to help her and Joo-hyuk procure a place at Sand Box.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 4 ended with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) finding out at Sand Box's first exhibition that Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) is not some big shot CEO like he was pretending to be in front of her and rather a struggling entrepreneur. However, instead of feeling betrayed, the two join forces and Dal-mi is appointed as Samsan Tech's new CEO.

An exciting promo for Start-Up Ep 5, which will air tomorrow, i.e. November 1, we see Dal-mi and Do-san immediately get to work with the limited time they have to come up with a practical business idea in order to get accepted into Sand Box. "Do you really think we should let a high school graduate become the CEO," a distraught Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) retorts while lurking in the shadows. Ji-pyeong is also seen confronting Dal-mi's grandmother Choi Won-deok (Kim Hae-sook), asking her if she has any regrets of Dal-mi going to college instead of him.

The sibling rivalry between Dal-mi and her sister Won In-jae (Kang Han-na) heats up as the latter quips at the former about how she always makes the wrong choices. "I started this because I wanted to win against In-jae, but I keep getting greedy," a downtrodden Dal-mi confides in her halmoni. On the other hand, Do-san ponders, "I keep wanting more." Ji-pyeong confronts Do-san asking him as to how much Dal-mi found about the real truth, which is that he was the one who wrote those childhood letters to her and is her actual first love.

The ending sequence of the promo sees Ji-pyeong then being the one confronted by Dal-mi as she asks him, "Mr. Han, wait. Why did you go to great lengths to help us even if it meant you had to lie?" What was interesting was how Do-san looked at the two with a feeling of dread and jealousy. Let the love triangle angle deepen further!

Check out the intriguing promo of Start-Up Ep 5 below:

Can tomorrow be here already!

