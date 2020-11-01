Start Up Ep 5: Suzy, Stephanie Lee remind of Goblin's Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook; Kim Sun Ho REVEALS his secret?

Suzy and Stephanie Lee's entry in Start-Up Ep 5 reminded us of Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo's entry in Goblin. While we reminisce, we also realised that Kim Sun Ho's Han Ji Pyeong might have accidentally revealed his secret.

OBVIOUSLY: Spoilers Ahead:

Start-Up Ep 5 premiered on Saturday night and we were treated to a number of memorable moments. The biggest takeaway from the night was obviously the heartbreak that followed after Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) shared their hug and Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Sun Ho) walked away. However, there was one more iconic moment that remained with us long after the episode ended. It was the scene wherein Dal Mi and Jung Sa Ha (Stephanie Lee) made a royal entry into the hall of the hackathon.

The scene began with Dal Mi kneeling in front of Sa Ha, requesting her to join Samsun Tech team. While viewers were shown only a portion of the convincing and kept the juicier part for later half of the episode, the two women walked into the hackathon hall like bawse ladies. While we found ourselves cheering for the duo, we couldn't stop ourselves from recalling another similar entrance scene from the history of K-drama. Their entry reminded us of the unforgettable entry scene featuring Gong Yoo's Goblin and Lee Dong Wook's Grim Reaper from Goblin.

Turns out, we aren't the only ones! There were a few other fans who felt the same. Check it out below:

goblin and grim reaper who? we only know jeong saha and seo dalmi#StartUp #StartUpEp5 pic.twitter.com/MgyznUnO8V — rein³⁵ (@jennieaboveall) October 31, 2020

This is iconic. The Girl version of Goblin's and Grim Reaper's entrance. Also, King Lee Gon's and his Unbreakable Sword's Entrance. #StartUpEp5 https://t.co/hX6HaELpr0 — Aldrin Rejano (@aldrinkidd_) October 31, 2020

While the scene deserved to be mentioned, many might have slipped past an important moment from the episode. If you have watched the episode closely, you'll recall the scene wherein Han Ji Pyeong comes to help Dal Mi with her script for the presentation. The Sandbox mentor is seen scribbling on the sheet while Dal Mi sips on the water. While the scene was cut short with Dal Mi walking upon the stage, we suspect there is more to the scene.

Given the storytelling approach where the director is opting to keep crucial anecdotes from the scene for later to give a better impact, we feel that during that scene, Dal Mi recognised Han Ji Pyeong's handwriting and concluded there is some connection with him and the letters sent to her as a teenager.

While we already know that she had a few questions for Ji Pyeong at the start of the episode, her gaze seems changed the second time she crosses paths with Ji Pyeong and informs him that she has a number of questions for him. Do you think that Dal Mi learned Do San and Ji Pyeong's little secret? Let us know your theories in the comments below.

