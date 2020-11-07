Start Up Ep 7 Preview: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Seon Ho vie for Suzy & Kim Hae Sook's affections over awkward dinner

*SPOILERS ALERT* In tonight's Start-Up Ep 7, we'll see Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho battling it out to win over Suzy and Kim Hae-sook's affections during an awkward dinner together.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In last week's Start-Up Ep 6, we saw how Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) kickstart Samsan Tech's Day 1 at Sand Box. Moreover, Do-san is wrestling with his feelings for Dal-mi and wants to come clean about it being Han Ji-pyeong who was her first love and the actual writer of those heartfelt letters that comforted her during her rough childhood. Even Ji-pyeong is coming in terms, albeit slowly, about his own attraction towards Dal-mi.

While viewers wait impatiently for tonight's Start-Up Ep 7, Newsen via Soompi acquired some intriguing stills which give us a glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming episode. According to the snaps, Do-san decides to confess the real truth to Dal-mi by visiting her home and unexpectedly bumps into Ji-pyeong. Along with Dal-mi's loving grandmother Choi Won-deok, the two men hilariously battle to win the hearts of both Dal-mi and her halmoni over dinner together.

Moreover, the boys' jealousy streak to vie for the two women's affections will lead to the duo aiming to outdo one another while also trying to make themselves useful and appealing throughout the foursome's awkward meal together. In the midst of Do-san and Ji-pyeong's bickering and constant attempt to show each other up, Dal-mi and Won-deok will find themselves uncomfortably stuck in the middle of an amusingly tense competition.

Who do you think will come out on top and win Seo Dal-mi and Choi Won-deok's hearts - Nam Do-san or Han Ji-pyeong, in Start Up Ep 7? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Start-Up Ep 7's promo showed us how Samsan Tech has to yield very good results in the next six months. While Dal-mi and Do-san visit Won In-jae's (Kang Han-na) stepfather Won Doo-Jung (Um Hyo-sup), the strict businessman quips at Dal-mi, "It would've been nice if you'd chosen me like your sister." Do-san steps up for a heartbroken Dalmi as he somberly states, "Shut up."

