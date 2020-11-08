Start Up Ep 7: Suzy grabs Nam Joo Hyuk for steamy kiss while Kim Seon Ho turns jealous; Ratings remain steady

Start-Up Ep 7 premiered on Saturday night and it was packed with some memorable moments. However, the biggest takeaway was Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk's rooftop kiss.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

Start-Up Ep 7 premiered on Saturday night and it was an eye-opener. While Seo Dal Mi (Suzy's) grandmother confined in Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) about her deteriorating vision condition, we were also treated to Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho's) jealous side. Evidently craving for Dal Mi's attention, he turns angry when Dal Mi and Do San shared an intimate moment. While Ji Pyeong tackled with his envious monster, Dal Mi decides to approach her Won In Jae's stepfather with a possible business plan.

With Do San by her side, she makes a promising AI solution but the duo is reduced to nothing more than interns. Her sister's stepfather crosses the line when he revisits Dal Mi's past, referring to her parents' divorce, and the calm Do San loses his cool. Amid the tension, Do San and Dal Mi find their way to the terrace where Do San promises her a big dream. Swept off with his love for her, Dal Mi grabs Do San and plants a kiss.

Meanwhile, our hearts melted when we learned that Do San went into his incredibly intelligent mind and channelled his AI project into something that could help visually disabled people. The idea crossed his mind after his heartfelt conversation with Dal Mi's grandmother.

These numerous developments had the viewers in Korea and internationally hooked. While international fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about the episode, Neilson Korea revealed that the episode received a good rating. Via Soompi, the episode witnessed a rating of 4.5 per cent and 5.1 per cent for its Saturday night episode.

What did you think of Start-Up Ep 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

