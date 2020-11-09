Start Up Ep 8: Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer gives a sweet nod to Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and IU

Start-Up Ep 8 aired on Sunday. The Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer mentions Avengers mastermind Tony Stark and K-pop singer IU.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

Start-Up Ep 8 premiered on Sunday night and as always, it was packed with some of the sweet and tear-jerking moments. As the debate over who Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) should end up with - Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) or Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) - continued, we were also moved when Samsun Tech caught the world's attention with their app aiding visually challenged people. But before Samsun Tech set the ball rolling and left everyone in awe with their work, they were unsure of themselves.

As relatable as the scene could get, the dialogue writers drew an interesting parallel between the AI developers of Samsun Tech and Avengers character Tony Stark. The reference was made after Dal Mi asked if dogs can speak. The AI developers turn down the question by saying they are not gods. Dal Mi goes on to explain that if she was visually impaired, she would want someone to help her learn about who's standing in front of her, how far is the turn, etc.

However, the AI developers reaffirm that they cannot make dogs talk adding that even Tony Stark cannot make dogs talk. However, the conversation gives birth to an idea which Do San eventually explains in the episode. Apart from the Avengers reference, K-pop singer IU was also mentioned in the episode. For those who've watched the episode and missed it, the reference comes in the initial few minutes of the episode when Do San is eager to start off work on their project. As he romanticizes the sunny day, his friend points out that Do San is saying the lyrics from IU's song Good Day.

IU being mentioned in start-up!! I AM LIVING FOR THIS. Good Day is indeed a cultural reset #StartUp #StartUpEp8 pic.twitter.com/i267o8JIjn — ً (@merelykdrama) November 8, 2020

The reference makes the singer's fifth K-drama mention this year. The other four include Hospital Playlist, The King: Eternal Monarch, Mystic Pop-up Bar and It's Okay to Not Be Okay. What did you think of Start-Up Ep 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

