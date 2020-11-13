  1. Home
Start Up Ep 9 Preview: Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk embrace during a getaway with Kim Hae Sook before impending doom

*SPOILERS ALERT* As we gear up for tomorrow's Start-Up Ep 9, the latest preview shows us Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk whisking off on a getaway with Kim Hae-sook. While the couple shares a romantic embrace, the worry on Hae-sook's face hints at impending doom.
November 13, 2020
Start-Up Ep 9 airs tomorrow, i.e. November 14, 2020Start Up Ep 9 Preview: Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk embrace during a getaway with Kim Hae Sook before impending doom
*SPOILERS ALERT* In Start-Up Ep 8, which aired last week, we saw Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) not only finding out about how her grandmother Choi Won-deok's (Kim Hae-sook) illness which would soon make her lose her eyesight, but also the similarities between Han Ji-pyeong's (Kim Seon-ho) handwriting and the font of the letters which was supposedly sent by Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk).

While the promo for Start-Up Ep 9 hinted at Dal-mi finding out the truth which leads to Do-san's breakdown and Ji-pyeong finally realising his feelings for Dal-mi, a preview before the episode airs show us some calm moments before the impending doom. Do-san will be seen whisking Dal-mi and her halmeoni off for a getaway where the couple will share a sweet embrace while the trio enjoys the scenic serenity of the beach. Moreover, Do-san will also take over the cooking duties by grilling some clams for the happy troopers.

However, in another sequence, we see Dal-mi resting her head in her halmeoni's shoulders looking like she's just about to cry while halmeoni herself has a worried expression. What led to the ladies being so down, we'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out.

The curiosity for Start-Up's next few episodes is now up to a 100%!

Do you think Seo Dal-mi will breakup with Do-san after finding out the truth that it was Han Ji-pyeong all along who wrote those letters to her and was her actual first love? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 9 Promo: Fans DEVASTATED over Nam Joo Hyuk crying his heart out as Suzy finally knows the truth

Meanwhile, Start-Up Ep 9 and 10 airs tomorrow and the day after, i.e. November 13 and 14.

