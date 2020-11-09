  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Start Up Ep 9 Promo: Fans DEVASTATED over Nam Joo Hyuk crying his heart out as Suzy finally knows the truth

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 9's promo promises a crying fest for viewers as Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho have emotional meltdowns. Check out the heartbreaking promo for the upcoming episode below.
15264 reads Mumbai
Start-Up Ep 9 will air on November 14, 2020Start Up Ep 9 Promo: Fans DEVASTATED over Nam Joo Hyuk crying his heart out as Suzy finally knows the truth
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 9's promo, which aired after Start-Up Ep 8 last night, promises to take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride where the three leads all have major breakdown moments. The promo kickstart with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) taking the former's grandmother Choi Won-deok (Kim Hae-soon) on a trip as Dal-mi confesses to her halmeoni, "I'm so happy it scares me a little."

We then see Do-san and Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) at Dal-mi's home as the former laments, "I have only one thing and that's everything to me. You're taking it away from me," while the latter simply states, "Then let's change." An altercation between Do-san and his father (Kim Won-hae) leads to the former being thrown out of the family home. "I keep disappointing you and it has been hard for me too," Do-san yells. However, Dal-mi comforts Do-san by telling him not to run because he is bigger than the moon.

On the other hand, Ji-pyeong, who is grappling with his own feelings for Dal-mi is seen having a breakdown in the rain as halmeoni shields him with an umbrella. "I keep thinking about her, I want her and it feels so unfair," Ji-pyeong exclaims. We then see a mild shot of Ji-pyeong, inside his car, staring at the blue umbrella.

The final sequence teased, which broke Joo-hyuk and Suzy fans is when Dal-mi confronts Do-san at a restaurant, after possibly, finally finding out the truth that it was Ji-pyeong who wrote those letters to her while Do-san pretended to be her first love. "Why did you lie," a tearful Dal-mi asks to which Do-san remorsefully reveals, "I didn't want you to cry. I didn't want you to cry like you are now," before completely breaking down.

Check out the heartbreaking Start-Up Ep 9 promo below:

Check out how fans reacted to Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho's breakdown in Start-Up Ep 9 promo below:

We can't wait for the weekend already!

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 8: Kim Seon Ho comes to Suzy's rescue again as latter makes a shocking discovery about the letters

Judging by Start-Up Ep 9's emotional promo, we're expecting Do-san to probably come clean to Dal-mi forcibly before Ji-pyeong himself reveals the truth to Dal-mi. Unless Dal-mi uncovers the truth herself, especially after noticing in Start-Up Ep 8 that Ji-pyeong's handwriting was eerily similar to the letters supposedly given to her by Do-san. Whether Dal-mi will forgive Do-san and if she'll see Ji-pyeong in a new light, we'll have to unfortunately wait until the weekend to find out.

Start-Up Ep 9 and 10 will air on November 14 and 15.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tvN Drama,Twitter

You may like these
Start Up: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk & Samsan Tech team are all gummy smiles; Kim Seon Ho treats fans with cute selfie
Start Up Ep 8: Kim Seon Ho comes to Suzy's rescue again as latter makes a shocking discovery about the letters
Start Up Ep 7 Preview: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Seon Ho vie for Suzy & Kim Hae Sook's affections over awkward dinner
Start Up Ep 6 Epilogue Theory: Is THIS character associated with Nam Joo Hyuk the mystery man seeking revenge?
Start Up Ep 5 Promo: Suzy confronts Kim Seon Ho about him helping her while Nam Joo Hyuk keeps 'wanting more'
Start Up Ep 4: Suzy uncovers partial truth on Nam Joo Hyuk's identity; Fans rally behind Kim Seon Ho's charm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement