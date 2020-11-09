Start Up Ep 9 Promo: Fans DEVASTATED over Nam Joo Hyuk crying his heart out as Suzy finally knows the truth

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 9's promo promises a crying fest for viewers as Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho have emotional meltdowns. Check out the heartbreaking promo for the upcoming episode below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Start-Up Ep 9's promo, which aired after Start-Up Ep 8 last night, promises to take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride where the three leads all have major breakdown moments. The promo kickstart with Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) taking the former's grandmother Choi Won-deok (Kim Hae-soon) on a trip as Dal-mi confesses to her halmeoni, "I'm so happy it scares me a little."

We then see Do-san and Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho) at Dal-mi's home as the former laments, "I have only one thing and that's everything to me. You're taking it away from me," while the latter simply states, "Then let's change." An altercation between Do-san and his father (Kim Won-hae) leads to the former being thrown out of the family home. "I keep disappointing you and it has been hard for me too," Do-san yells. However, Dal-mi comforts Do-san by telling him not to run because he is bigger than the moon.

On the other hand, Ji-pyeong, who is grappling with his own feelings for Dal-mi is seen having a breakdown in the rain as halmeoni shields him with an umbrella. "I keep thinking about her, I want her and it feels so unfair," Ji-pyeong exclaims. We then see a mild shot of Ji-pyeong, inside his car, staring at the blue umbrella.

The final sequence teased, which broke Joo-hyuk and Suzy fans is when Dal-mi confronts Do-san at a restaurant, after possibly, finally finding out the truth that it was Ji-pyeong who wrote those letters to her while Do-san pretended to be her first love. "Why did you lie," a tearful Dal-mi asks to which Do-san remorsefully reveals, "I didn't want you to cry. I didn't want you to cry like you are now," before completely breaking down.

Check out the heartbreaking Start-Up Ep 9 promo below:

Check out how fans reacted to Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho's breakdown in Start-Up Ep 9 promo below:

THIS. IS. WHAT. YOU. CALLED. PAIN. dalmi crying because of the feeling of being betrayed and dosan crying because he loves dalmi so much that he's afraid he will lose her. NAM JOO HYUK AND SUZY SHOWING HOW GREAT ACTORS THEY ARE I'M IN AWE #StartUpEp8 pic.twitter.com/0HTK9pfi30 — Dal Mi (@CEO_dalmi) November 8, 2020

i know this is bound to happen but my heart is not ready yet. just look how hurt they both are. dosan looks so scared of losing dalmi after telling her the truth #StartUpEp8 #Suzy #Dalmi pic.twitter.com/00ztObFCk9 — (@rznsz) November 8, 2020

jipyeong, dalmi, and dosan are crying for the preview for the next episode. dalmi probably found out the truth about the letters. IM SO EXCITED TO CRY NEXT WEEK #StartUpEp8 #StartUp pic.twitter.com/rPFX8hmXSM — (@CHEONSONGYl) November 8, 2020

"i keep disappointing you, it's been hard for me too, dad." - dosan

--

"i want her and it feels so unfair." - jipyeong

--

"why did you lie?" - dalmi "i didn't want you to cry." - dosan

--

NEXT WEEK WILL HURT LIKE HELL, BE PREPARED #StartUp #StartUpEp8#StartUpEp9 pic.twitter.com/TILV28NxTL — ً (@yeppeonnii) November 8, 2020

It looks like they are eating together. Did Dosan tell the truth or did Dalmi confronted him? But on the bright side I'm soooo happy that Dal Mi will now know the truth next week! #StartUp #StartUpEP8 pic.twitter.com/kcDJbEt5zD — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) November 8, 2020

We can't wait for the weekend already!

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 8: Kim Seon Ho comes to Suzy's rescue again as latter makes a shocking discovery about the letters

Judging by Start-Up Ep 9's emotional promo, we're expecting Do-san to probably come clean to Dal-mi forcibly before Ji-pyeong himself reveals the truth to Dal-mi. Unless Dal-mi uncovers the truth herself, especially after noticing in Start-Up Ep 8 that Ji-pyeong's handwriting was eerily similar to the letters supposedly given to her by Do-san. Whether Dal-mi will forgive Do-san and if she'll see Ji-pyeong in a new light, we'll have to unfortunately wait until the weekend to find out.

Start-Up Ep 9 and 10 will air on November 14 and 15.

