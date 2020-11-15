Start Up Ep 9: Suzy breaks down upon finding the truth while Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Seon Ho cuddle; Rating spike

Start Up Ep 9 premiered last night and it was a box of heartbreaks. While Suzy found out the truth behind the letters, Nam Joo Hyuk comes clean to his parents about his Mathematical Olympiad where Kim Seon Ho finally admits to his feelings.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

It was an emotional Saturday night for us as we watched Suzy battle her instincts before the truth was unveiled on Start-Up Ep 9. Although the teasers hinted that a heartbreaking episode in the making, Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho's brilliant performances amplified the blow. The ninth episode opened to a drunk Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) terrified of his father, who realised that Do San isn't the CEO of Samsun Tech. Vary about taking him home with them, Kim Yong San (Kim Do Wan) and Lee Chul San (Yoo Su Bin) decide to call Seo Dal Mi (Suzy).

Coincidentally, Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) reaches the spot of drama and drives the duo home. Carrying the unconscious Do San on his shoulder, Ji Pyeong realised that Do San threw up on the former's shoulder. Dal Mi offers him change of clothes before he joins her and her grandmother for dinner. Eventually, Do San joins the trio and by the end of the meal, the two men decide to crash at Dal Mi's place.

When Ji Pyeong and Do San settle down on a mattress, Do San confronts Ji Pyeong indirectly about his attraction towards Dal Mi. He asks him to stay away from the one thing he has. Ji Pyeong offers to switch lives, giving him all his comfort and money in return of the love. Do San refuses and they pass out. But Do San is hilariously woken up by Ji Pyeong cuddling him.

Jipyeong carried Dosan on his back and now they're cuddling it's only episode 9 but Nampyeong already have a bed scene. #TeamNapyeong ftw !!#StartUp #StartUpEp9 #스타트업 pic.twitter.com/DGLbrOylrt — 쏘이 ◡̈ (@crisp_v) November 14, 2020

Disturbed, Do San steps out to find an emotional Dal Mi reading a comment from an app user venting about not finding the time to show their child all things beautiful before the little one lost her sight. Do San takes it on his head to cheer Dal Mi and arranges a date with her grandmother involved. After a trip to a breathtaking location, where Dal Mi comes clean about her suspicion with her grandmother, things turn for the worse. The storm begins with Do San confessing about cheating during the Math Olympiad, moving to Ji Pyeong admitting to his feeling for Dal Mi to her grandmother before Dal Mi landing up at the location of the letterbox, via which she exchanged letters with Do San as a teenager.

Start Up ep 9 got so much extras but this one hits me the most, gosh 네 한 지병#StartUpEp9 pic.twitter.com/g2HnP6bWbl — (@leejiee_) November 14, 2020

Seeing Ji Pyeong standing there with a letter written by her addressing to Do San leaves Dal Mi in shock. She cross-questions Do San about the letterbox over an intense phone call before disconnecting him and leaving fans on the edge.

#StartUpEp9's HIGHLIGHT!! damn this whole scene is so intense pic.twitter.com/MjKFsRgDFO — angel (@kdramadump) November 14, 2020

The emotionally heavy episode drew in good ratings. Via Soompi, according to Nielson, Start-Up Ep 9 scored average nationwide ratings of 4.9 per cent and 5.1 per cent in the country. The episode witnessed a peak of 5.9 per cent.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

