Start Up Ep13 ratings rise as Nam Joo Hyuk saves Suzy & Kim Seon Ho finds home; Ep14 sees another heartbreak?

Start-Up Ep 13: A Samsan Tech reunion took place in the tvN drama's latest episode as Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San comes to Suzy's Seo Dal Mi's rescue. Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong finally feels at home with Dal Mi's family.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

The last time we saw Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Seo Dal Mi (Suzy) together, they were breaking up on Do San's birthday. There is no denying, our hearts ached when we saw Dal Mi push Do San put his dream before herself. Start-Up Ep 13 began with a quick rundown of events that took place in the three years following the breakup. While Noongil, the app aiding visually challenged people, was acquired by a renowned corporate, the core members of Samsan Tech were classier, richer and aboard a yacht.

As for Dal Mi, she joined her sister Won In Jae and contributed in the growth of her company before she established a subsidiary under her sister's company and began working on the self-driven car project. While she was preparing for the licensing, it was revealed that Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) frequented Dal Mi's house and had become close to the family. As they celebrated Chuseok together, we learn that Dal Mi and Ji Pyeong aren't dating but the latter is still head over heels for her. If that wasn't enough, there was a scene wherein Ji Pyeong is comfortably sleeping on the couch with a sense of satisfaction written on his face.

Relishing these moments of Jipyeong finally experiencing the happiness and love of a family. His smile is so priceless #StartUpEp13 #GoodBoyKimSeonHo #KimSeonHo #Hanjipyeong pic.twitter.com/3Iw9bvPh1u — (@seonhohappy) November 28, 2020

Moments after that, he hints at being her first go-to person when the duo receives some solo time. Just when we think that the couple could be moving forward, after all, Ji Pyeong had purchased a piece of jewellery (a ring?), Do San returns and like a true hero saves Dal Mi when her software is digitally attacked. The couple still has feelings for each but they refuse to delve into it. Just when we thought that the reunion is limited to the moment, Nam Do San's friends decide they want to give up their jobs at 2STO and move back to South Korea for good.

their friendship is for keeps SAMSAN TECH #StartUpEp13 pic.twitter.com/tGlCkmF01G — Dalmi (@CEO_dalmi) November 28, 2020

Do San runs down to Dal Mi's office to grab his coat that he'd forgotten and possibly share the good news, he runs into Ji Pyeong who prevents him from meeting Dal Mi. The elevator closes with Ji Pyeong telling Do San that they need to have a "talk". While we sense a showdown, we also smell another heartbreak in the making. The preview that followed the episode teased Do San's side of the story, hinting at how he spent three years in the US. However, we have been warned of a good cry for Do San is seen throwing his "dream" ball in the bin and tells Dal Mi that he doesn't want to see her anymore.

As we wait for the episode unfold, Soompi reported that Start-Up episode 13 witnessed a slight rise in ratings. According to Nielson Korea, Start-Up Ep 13 recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.7 per cent and 5.2 per cent. What did you think of the episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

